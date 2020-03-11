HARKER HEIGHTS — For more than 10 years, Lemonade Day has been a part of the greater Fort Hood community with young entrepreneurs putting up shop in front of their homes, busy shopping centers and local businesses.
To be ready for Lemonade Day, which takes place on the first weekend in May, youth were invited to learn what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur at the annual Lemonade Day University, aka Lemon U.
Earlier this month, young entrepreneurs met at the Harker Height Activities Center to take part in the workshop that was held in cooperation with community mentors and Central Texas College Net Impact students.
“In order to help our youth, we decided to do a lecture in which we can help them to understand the different concepts of being an entrepreneur instead of just working through a plan,” said Lemonade Day Project Coordinator Samantha Ricciardi.
Ultimately, the workshop was meant to empower children to launch their first business to kick off their entrepreneurial journey.
“Typically, in March is when the planning progress begins and then in April is when they put their plan to the test and they start working it,” Ricciardi said. “That way they can get prepared and geared for the opening day of business, which is Lemonade Day weekend.”
Participating entrepreneurs were divided into small groups to make the lessons age appropriate and promote dialogue between kids and mentors.
“The Net Impact team from CTC is … the facilitator to help them go through the business plan and talk about the highlights of each lesson and what it means to be an entrepreneur,” Ricciardi said.
Participants also received their business diploma and a free Lemonade Day T-shirt with the new slogan: More Than Just a Day.
Lemon U, which is part of the local Lemonade Day for the fifth time, is a program that has shown proven success among participating youth.
“We noticed that 71% of kids that come to Lemon U … have been following up and getting the full lemonade day experience,” Ricciardi said. “The advantage is really helping them understand the concepts of being an entrepreneur.”
Lemonade Day University students are more likely to submit their business results and attend other Lemonade Day events, like the Build a Stand workshops.
“They will go through a five-stage process where we will show them how … to build a lemonade stand out of pallets,” Ricciardi said. “What they are actually going to build is a tip box … and one lucky winner is going to take home the lemonade day stand that Heights Lumber and Supply has actually built.”
Other events leading up to Lemonade Day weekend include the Best Tasting Lemonade Contest.
“Only 15 kids get to come out to put their lemonade to the test to a group of VIP judges, and that leads them into Lemonade Day weekend, which will be the first weekend of May,” Ricciardi said.
Kids who would like to have their own stand can register for Lemonade Day at FortHood.LemonadeDay.org until the end of April and sign up for associated programs, including Lemon U, at the event’s page at www.facebook.com/LemonadeDayGKFH.
Two additional Lemon U’s are scheduled on Fort Hood for March 17 and in Copperas Cove for March 24.
While Lemonade Day is a fun way of learning basic business skills, the free community program is dedicated to teach youth important life lessons for their future.
“The most important lesson is that all of our youth is able to achieve their dreams,” Ricciardi said. “We are hoping to build that foundation that they know they are able to take those risks, know what they are good at or what they want to do with their lives … for kids, it’s more than just having a lemonade stand.”
Killeen-resident Jerisha Hastings visited the Lemon U workshop in Harker Heights with her 8-year-old twins, Serenity and Jeremiah.
“They have been asking to do a Lemonade Day stand for a while,” she said.
Hastings found out about Lemonade Day University as she registered her kids’ business on Fort Hood.
“We thought this would be a good experience,” she said. “I am hoping that they get a sense what business is really about. You are not always going to attract everybody, you are not always going to get all the positive, but it is good to do and give your best.”
