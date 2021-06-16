Sunday is Father’s Day. First celebrated in Spokane, Washington in 1910, it didn’t become a nationally-recognized holiday until 1972 — even though Mother’s Day had been celebrated in some form since 1870 and became a national day of recognition in 1914.
Granted, throughout those years it was most likely to be the mother who would care for the children. It was also women who were more likely to be widowed and left to raise the children by themselves, primarily due to war and how dangerous most jobs were. Yet that first celebration of fathers was started by Sonora Dodd to honor the more rare single father raising several children on his own. Her father.
Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day has become rather commercialized, something those who pushed for the initial recognition of the parental units feared would happen. Like many other holidays, it came to be about the gifts and not about who was supposed to be recognized.
The ties. The wallets. The new barbecue pit. A shiny new 1911 Desert Eagle, with customized pistol grips. (Hint, hint.)
And of course there are all the steak houses that see an uptick in customers on Father’s Day. Gotta make dad feel special, right?
But not all dads are home right now, able to enjoy those particular amenities and gifts. Fortunately, they at least have the ability to keep up with their families, but as nice as the multiple video chat programs are nowadays, it still can’t replace being able to hug your children.
It’s also not easy for our deployed troops who are unable to hug their own fathers this day. You don’t have to be a father to want to do something special for your own.
Back in the mid-1990s, while I was on Embassy Duty in the Marine Corps, I remember having to spend about $300 going through the host nation’s operator to make an international call to my dad. Needless to say, as expensive as those calls were, I didn’t get to call very often.
By the time I was deployed to Iraq with the Texas Army National Guard’s 36th Infantry Division in 2011 — with a kid of my own by then — we were at least able to get internet and make video calls. Again, not as good as the real thing, but at least I was able to see him on camera. It wasn’t a call at a phone tent with prepaid cards, and it certainly wasn’t spending big bucks on an international call (although I’m pretty sure my father appreciated the money I spent back then just to make that call).
Regardless, to those fathers in our military who will not be home this Sunday, I salute you. And to all the soldiers out there wishing they could see their own fathers this weekend, I salute you as well.
And to those not getting a 1911 Desert Eagle this weekend (I’ve already been told no), well, I hope it’s not a tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.