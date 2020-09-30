A local veterans association got together to celebrate 100 years of service from the Disabled American Veterans group on Friday afternoon.
Chapter 29 of the association is in Harker Heights and held a celebration Friday to honor the century of service for the nationwide organization.
Earl Williams is the chairman of the executive committee for the local DAV and a retired Army command sergeant major who served for 30 years.
“We decided that we wanted to do it (host a celebration) to honor the DAV and let the veterans know how long we’ve been serving them, and especially during the pandemic that we are still here to serve them,” Williams said. “We’re here to take care of them.”
Retired Master Sgt. Martha Green, the senior vice commander of the DAV post, spoke about her feelings of the 100 year celebration. She served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years.
“I think it’s an awesome event and a milestone for what the DAV does,” Green said. “A lot of veterans still don’t know what the DAV does but we are here to serve them.”
The DAV was officially created in 1920 following World War I to service veterans of the war and has continued service since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.