Two local residents and others traveled to Houston on Friday for a public memorial service to honor the life of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Analuisa Tapia is a local resident that has been active in protests in Killeen.
She said that around 20 local residents went to the memorial.
“It was bittersweet because we didn’t find her with life, but seeing everybody gather to show love and support for the family, it was like a princess was coming,” Tapia said.
Tapia and others associated with the League of United Latin American Citizens have been actively pursuing change in the name of Guillen.
“We’re keeping our promise to be by their side to help get justice for Vanessa and all the other Vanessas that have experienced sexual harassment, abuse and rape,” she said.
Cenia Arenas is the president of Lulac Herencia 4297 in Killeen and also went to the public memorial in Houston.
“We were there all day and it was a very emotional time. There were a lot of veterans that came over paying their respects,” Arenas said. “Seeing the family there going through this, it was a beautiful memorial, but it was very sad.”
Both Arenas and Tapia said that protests will continue Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Rancier Ave. in Killeen.
At 7 p.m. Friday at the same location, a nationwide vigil will be held to honor Guillen.
Arenas mentioned what the vigil will be for.
“We’re going to be having the vigil so people can pay their respects that were not able to go to Houston. We want everyone that has been involved to be able to pay their respects,” Arenas said. “We want to let Fort Hood know we are still here. We are going to keep doing the protests until there is change.”
From the Associated Press
Flags from the U.S., Texas and Mexico flew at half staff Friday as a white, horse-drawn carriage embellished with white flowers brought in the custom green casket that carried the remains of a slain soldier.
Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen alive April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood. Mourners gathered at Cesar Chavez High School in Houston, where Guillen grew up playing soccer and dreaming of joining the military.
“She’s very happy where she is next to God and the Virgin Mary,” said Lupe Guillen, Vanessa’s youngest sister. “We are not here for justice or politics today. We are here to remember, honor and respect Vanessa Guillen and her beautiful life, her tender heart and her beautiful face.”
In a private moment just before entering the school’s auditorium — where flowers in green and yellow hues, balloons, religious images and pictures of Guillen adorned the stage — family and friends walked behind the casket, accompanying Guillen on a last lap around the field she frequented as a teenager. Guillen’s mother and grandmother grasped each other as they prayed over the casket through sobs.
The Roman Catholic service was open to the public and was streamed online. The memorial was scheduled to last until 8 p.m., with praise sessions, prayers and testimonials.
Guillen’s story has renewed a push for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment from Fort Hood to Capitol Hill.
Natalie Khawam, who is representing the Guillen family, said the family is thankful to President Donald Trump because the White House helped to expedite the process of giving Guillen’s remains to relatives so they could have a funeral.
Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood, where she was stationed, on April 22, and Army officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found. Investigators said she was bludgeoned to death on base by a fellow soldier, who later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.
Civilian Cecily Aguilar, 22, is charged with a federal count of conspiracy to destroy evidence in helping dispose of the body. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held at the McLennan County Jail.
Guillen’s family has said she was sexually harassed by the soldier suspected of killing her, but the Army has said there is no evidence of that.
The Army is investigating Guillen’s death. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy ordered an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following Guillen’s slaying.
Members of Congress have joined advocates for women demanding systemic shifts in military culture. Some have invoked the hashtag #NiUnaMas, meaning “not one more woman dead,” a rallying cry in Mexico against the killing of women.
