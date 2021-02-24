HARKER HEIGHTS — Those that have access to Fort Hood and its Main Exchange will by now be familiar with the Words Unite Bookstore kiosk inside. Many may even have seen the Words Unite mobile bookstore, either here or at other military installations across the country. Now, though, Words Unite Community Bookstore is open for business in Harker Heights.
The stores are owned and operated by two strong, Black females who are also military veterans; Ashley Marie Knight and Qiana Cannon, both of whom have backgrounds in education and who are published authors themselves. And both have chosen, like many others, to make this area their home.
The community store is connected to the Tap Tap Art School at the same address, 103 Mountain Lion Road, which Knight said is a “great partnership … It will enhance a love of art and music and literature (in children).” She said it’s part of their plan to make an environment for the education of children.
“We’re passionate about people, and we’re passionate about literacy,” said Cannon.
Knight, originally from Houston, served more than 10 years in the army as a supply quartermaster, “the career of the shopper,” she said playfully. “The networking aspect (of that job) groomed me for where I am now.
“I really like the area,” she added. “It’s a peaceful location.”
Cannon, originally from Ohio, joined the military right out of high school, serving four years as a medic. After settling here she spent several years teaching with the Killeen Independent School District, having “fallen in love with education.” But, she said, “I always wanted to open up a bookstore.”
And it’s their unique backgrounds in both education and the military that not only brought them together, but also enabled the women to come together with a shared vision that the name of their store, “Words Unite,” reflects.
Knight and Cannon met each other for the first time when on a women veterans trip about a year and a half ago. Both authors and book lovers, Knight had been wanting to open a bookstore that would create an educational environment, so when she and Cannon ran into each other a short time later, Knight pitched her the idea and the bookstore, and partnership, was born.
The women also wanted to help independent authors have a place to showcase their work.
“We understand the struggle of the independent author,” said Cannon. “Under one roof, we all excel, help people grow, and get their names out there … This is a way to give back to the community.”
The store carries a collection of authors of different ages, styles, races, cultures and genres, with a section devoted to books on the military (and a wall of honor for fallen friends), and all autographed by the authors. Knight said that everything carries a positive message.
“Staying in a positive lane is how I would describe our books,” Knight said.
Knight also said that carrying local and other independent, self-published authors, as well as independent vendors, was a way to put more money back into the creators’ hands.
“(This is) a way to inspire, create, and ignite creativity,” said Knight. “That’s the core of it.”
“I’m so grateful to be able to do this,” Cannon said. “It was a work of love for me. It was a dream come true.”
Words Unite Community Bookstore is located at 103 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights. For questions or more information, call 512-714-7594 or go to www.wordsunitebookstore.com.
