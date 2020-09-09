HARKER HEIGHTS — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 hosted a barbecue fundraiser Sunday for the chapter to fund their future and national programs.
Joining the post was the US Census 2020, Nubia Temple 191, Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association, and OneLove Crew Promotions.
“COVID-19 shut everything down including our main fundraiser, The Canteen, which we consider a bar,” said post commander Willie Keller. “Due to Governor Abbott’s order we can’t operate it. Everyone here has their food handlers license, so we have to generate revenue and this is one way to do it. Despite it being shut down, we still have our programs and operations mandated by our national post that we still have to do.”
The post located at 201 VFW Drive, raises funds for two scholarship programs as part of a mandate from their national post, Keller said.
“We have the Patriot Pen which covers 6th through 8th grade youth, where they have to actually write an essay,” he said. “For 9th through 12th grade we have the Voices of Democracy.”
Keller said some of the funds go to programs that benefit the military.
“Some funds go to the Homeless Project,” he said. “All of our community service projects have to be funded, so this is how we do it. This is one way for us to interact with our active duty members. I am on Fort Hood every week meeting new soldiers, and going to some of the older units I was in and inviting them to come to the VFW.”
Eddie Bell Sr., state president of the Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association, said he came out to support the chapter.
“I got a call that they were doing a fundraiser here,” he said. “The majority of the organizations as well as mine, we try to support each other from time to time. During the event, Willie asked if I would come out and set up to help the fundraiser while helping the Korean War Veterans Association.”
Shawn Gilmore, a Fort Hood resident, said he came out to support the VFW.
“I came here to give back and I am a member of 3892,” he said. “Anything involving the community is very beneficial to the Harker Heights area, so I came out to show my support and help out the local community.”
csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.