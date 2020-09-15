KILLEEN — The Korean War Veterans Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars partnered to give the Killeen Police Department 500 face masks on Thursday morning.
Eddie Bell Sr. is the state president of the Texas Korean War Veterans Association and he met with Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble to complete the donation.
“With everything that’s going on in the world today it’s great to know that we still have citizens and organizations that are thinking about police, particularly our health and our welfare, by providing masks,” Kimble said. “It’s a small gesture but it goes a long way and it’s appreciated.”
Bell talked about why he and his organization decided to donate the masks.
“To support the first responders in their endeavors when they’re out trying to take care of our communities so they’ll be protected,” said Bell, who is also a member of the Killen-area chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. The group is open to any veteran who has served in Korea.
Willie Fields, the representative of the VFW and the AMVETS, spoke about being able to give the masks to the police department.
“That’s one of the least things that we can do. We all get together and the heads of the organizations chip in to help all of the community and all first responders,” Fields said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order in July requiring all residents ages 10 and older to wear face masks in public places.
