“There’s no way I’ll be able to finish this.”
“It’s way too hot out here and the trek back is 1.5 miles.”
“I have to stop; it is just too hard.”
My family and I recently visited the Colorado Bend State Park near the Lampasas area for the first time. These were a few of the many thoughts that ran rampant through my mind as I packed my three-year-old on my back while hiking a rough terrain. It was the 1.5-mile hike back to the car in the scorching Texas heat, midday, which made it even more challenging.
So, as you may imagine, this was no easy task. Every part of me wanted to stop and give up, let him down from my back and just take the time to make our way back to the cool, A/C-filled car full of food and snacks. However, I remained focus on each step in front of me. Carefully stepping on the different variations of rocks, incline then decline, shaded parts and then not. There were a few other hikers who I had to pass that we actually saw on our way in when we started. They kindly stepped to the side as they saw me determined and moving at a rapid pace.
One asked, “do you need water?” I kindly responded with “no thank you,” and kept trekking.
As I passed another group walking in, a young lady makes a comment, “That’s impressive!”
I kept trekking along the rough terrain focused on the one goal of making it back to the car. I knew the moment I stopped that I wouldn’t be able to continue at the same pace. I finally saw the vehicles where all visitors park, and a sense of relief rushed through my body. We had made it!
It was Sunday that many of us were able to honor and/or be honored by others for Father’s Day. Fathers spent quality time with their families, friends, children and spouses or perhaps alone. Fathers, and well, men in general, certainly walk a rough terrain throughout life. I began to think with a paradigm shift of how often times it is that men are overlooked because the expectancy of performance, response and attitude they are groomed to live up to. Now, I understand there are several, even countless perspectives and angles, to address this, but the general concept is focus.
It was that trail that inspired me to think of the sort of path men are expected, and most often times required, to walk on. Our men have a much higher expectation to live up to — to provide, become leaders, hunt, protect and defend. The pressure our men feel is not taken lightly, nor does it ever really let up. They are to live up to the image, status and title of these and when they don’t, or when they falter and show any sort of weakness, the world then tends to frown upon it. When they are focused on carrying their load, they receive either the applause or perhaps the concern that something is wrong. It is quite insightful that I have learned that most men are simply taking in everything from a mission/goal perception. Many times, they are viewed as money hungry, in love with their work, or insane. The eye-opening part that may be appealing is that men are simply built this way, and perhaps the best support they can receive is having a reliable, kind, gracious helper. For women, whether that is a mother, sister, wife, co-worker or colleague, we are of most help when we understand more of who they innately are. Sometimes they need a little push or guidance, other times they just need reassurance and support.
The load men carry does not usually look like a big deal from the surface. However, I challenge that we each look deeper into our young boys to be men, and our men around us. They are most likely coaching, doubting and rationalizing every step they are taking but continue to have a goal in mind. They need our encouragement. They need our support and they need our compassion — despite what they may portray on the outside.
To all our men who have taken on the precious load, or are soon-to-be, we wish you a Happy Father’s Day!
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
