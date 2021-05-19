The 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s new Green Company is seeking transformational change by welcoming, teaching, training and assessing newly assigned soldiers as part of the “People First” initiative.
Soldiers assigned to the “Lucky 13th” completed a two-week reception and integration process with Green Company, established in April 2021.
Capt. Stephen Bracken, commander of Green Company, said Green Company was part of the 13th ESC’s commander Brig Gen. Ronald R. Ragin’s initiative aligned with the U.S. Army’s People First campaign.
“We receive all the new soldiers for the ESC; we take them through a two-week cycle where we go ahead and get their administrative actions set up, and then run them through about a week of team-building events to generate trust and build cohesive teams trying to get at the big ‘three corrosives,’” Bracken said.
The U.S. Army identifies the “three corrosives” as suicide, racism/extremism and sexual assault/harassment.
“We’re trying to build that one solid team,” Bracken said. “The teams we’re trying to build here are going to be the lasting relationships that have been built, that (soldiers) can look back and say, ‘Hey, I went through Green Company with that person. I know they know what they’re doing; I trust them.’”
Bracken said part of what Green Company does is welcome soldiers into a family and make sure soldiers know what resources are available and that there are people available to take care of them.
“Here in the ESC, we have a family, we have a unit, we have a team that’s here to look after the soldier and make sure we get (soldiers) taken care of,” Bracken said. “Because at the end of the day, People First is taking care of the soldiers, who are our best resource.”
First Sgt. Richard Gaines II, Green Company’s top enlisted soldier, said the People First campaign’s initiatives have always been part of the Army’s plan. Still, senior leaders had been focused primarily on missions since 9/11.
“We had to protect America, but at the same time, we neglected our resources, and now we’re starting to see that neglect come to the forefront,” Gaines said.
Gaines said the goal is for soldiers to use what they have learned during their two weeks in Green Company to drive a culture change in the Army.
“This isn’t something that you’re just going to come and get this experience for two weeks and then right back into the fray. We’re trying to change, ideally, what that fray has become,” Gaines said. “If not, everything that’s happened here, especially at Fort Hood, the tragedies that have happened here and those families affected, it would all be in vain if we didn’t take action to get back to what we need to do.”
Sgt. 1st Class Saleskie Nazario, a member of Green Company’s hand-selected cadre, said being part of the company was an honor and a privilege.
“Just being able to be there and just help these soldiers and guide them and rebuild the trust that we’ve lost in our soldiers; it’s absolutely the greatest accomplishment that I have done in my military career,” Nazario said.
Soldiers arriving at Fort Hood and the 13th ESC going through the two weeks of reception and integration with Green Company felt the program was effective.
Spc. Shakivia Battle recently transferred from Fort Carson, Colorado, to Fort Hood and the 13th ESC.
“Green Company has been a great asset to my transition here to Fort Hood. It’s made the process much easier than what I’ve been used to,” Battle said. “I was welcomed with great morale and motivation, and I was offered a lot of resources to help me with my transition.”
Battle said she was hesitant about coming to Fort Hood because of the heightened media attention on the tragic events that have occurred on the post during the last year, including the disappearance and murder of Vanessa Guillen. However, Battle said her experience since arriving at the Army post has been different, and she feels safe on the Army installation.
Green Company is not just for enlisted soldiers either. Noncommissioned and commissioned officers also complete the two-week reception and integration.
Capt. Joseph Kirby, a logistics officer recently assigned to the 13th ESC’s 61st Quartermaster Battalion, completed his two-week cycle with Green Company.
“Green Company has been great; it’s given me the opportunity to get here and find out where everything is located on base, meet the right people, and get introduced to the culture here,” Kirby said. “Green Company is not like any experience I’ve ever had before.”
Kirby said Green Company is all about People First and showing soldiers not what “right” looks like, but what “right” is.
“Doing (right) here can help us when we get to that unit to keep that same standard,” Kirby said. “When you have a soldier having issues, take it serious and get them the right help. You’ve got to take this thing seriously.”
Green Company’s cadre was hand-selected by the 13th ESC’s commander to make sure new soldiers and their families assigned to the unit have any problems properly addressed, ensuring they receive the attention they need while transitioning into the 13th ESC.
