KILLEEN — Not long after Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV assumed duties as deputy commander of operations for III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced it would temporarily cease its protests outside of Fort Hood’s east gate.
Richardson assumed duties from Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was originally supposed to take command of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss in El Paso.
Efflandt will remain at Fort Hood to be the deputy commander of support and assist with the reintegration of the III Corps headquarters that have been deployed.
AnaLuisa Tapia, director of District 17 of LULAC, sent a news release last week explaining the temporary stoppage.
“The change of leadership this week at Ft. Hood, one of the Army’s largest and most important military bases, is a direct result of the work LULAC has led in support of the Guillen family calling for safety for our young Latino men and women in uniform,” the release said.
LULAC will focus on the next stage of its journey for justice for Spc. Vanessa Guillen, an armorer in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment who went missing April 22 and was found dead June 30 near the Leon River in eastern Bell County.
The first protest outside of Fort Hood occurred on May 22 when Guillen’s family gave its first update of meetings with Fort Hood and Criminal Investigation Command leaders.
A Houston nonprofit organization, Alianza Latina Internacional, hosted the first protest on May 22.
LULAC hosted the weekly gatherings beginning June 12, and they continued every Friday through last week.
For all the people who ever showed up to a protest, Tapia said, “They are part of the ink that wrote history on behalf of our service members.”
On Friday, Tapia called this time the “pivot for justice for our soldiers.”
Tapia said LULAC’s temporary stoppage of protests does not mean that other organizations will not show up at the intersection to hold their own protests.
For as long as the intersection stays quiet, what will remain is the permanent mural near Sick Made Tattoos that memorializes Guillen.
“When our soldiers are protected and (Congress) implement laws, and set up programs, that are for the protection of soldiers, that’s when I can tell you we have the true and effective victory,” Tapia said Friday.
LULAC will stay on top of issues that require its attention.
“Any time there’s a call for justice, somebody needs to be ready to answer that call and LULAC is one of them,” Tapia said.
