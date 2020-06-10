Of the nation’s 1.8 million women veterans, only one woman has ever earned the Medal of Honor — Mary Edwards Walker, for her service during the Civil War.
As a young woman, the rural New York state native taught school to earn enough money to put herself through Syracuse Medical College, which was the nation’s first medical school that accepted women and men on an equal basis. She graduated as a medical doctor in 1855 — the only woman in her class.
When the Civil War broke out, she tried to join the Union Army in Washington, according to a story in www.medalofhonornews.com. She was denied a commission as a medical officer, so volunteered anyway as a nurse. As an unpaid volunteer, She worked in the U.S. Patent Office Hospital in Washington, D.C., as an unpaid volunteer and later worked as a field surgeon near the Union front lines for almost two years.
She was eventually awarded a commission as a “Contract Acting Assistant Surgeon,” a civilian position, by the Army of the Cumberland in September 1863, becoming the first ever female U.S. Army Surgeon.
According to www.aboutnorthgeorgia.com, Walker would often cross enemy lines to assist Georgians whose lives had been destroyed by the Civil War. Following the battles of Chickamauga and Chattanooga, women and children in northwest Georgia frequently lived in swamps and low ground near water, sometimes sick or near death. Walker treated them with supplies taken from Federal stores.
On April 10, 1864, dressed in full uniform, she accidentally walked into a group of Rebel soldiers just south of the Georgia-Tennessee border. Their commander, Gen. Daniel Harvey Hill, ordered her sent to Richmond as a prisoner. She was released in time to help during the battle for Atlanta as a surgeon in Louisville, Kentucky. Walker was greatly pleased that she had been traded “man for man,” for a Confederate Officer.
On Nov. 11, 1865, President Andrew Johnson signed a bill to present Dr. Mary Edwards Walker with the Congressional Medal of Honor for Meritorious Service, in order to recognize her contributions to the war effort without awarding her an army commission. She was the only woman ever to receive the Medal of Honor.
Her citation reads:
“Whereas it appears from official reports that Dr. Mary E. Walker, a graduate of medicine, ‘has rendered valuable service to the Government and her efforts have been earnest and untiring in a variety of ways,’ and that she was assigned to duty and served as an assistant surgeon in charge of female prisoners at Louisville, Ky., upon the recommendation of Major Generals Sherman and Thomas, and faithfully served as contract surgeon in the service of the United States, and has devoted herself with much patriotic zeal to the sick and wounded soldiers, both in the field and hospitals, to the detriment of her own health, and has also endured hardships as a prisoner of war four months in a Southern prison while acting as contract surgeon; and whereas by reason of her not being a commissioned officer in the military service, a brevet or honorary rank cannot, under existing laws, be conferred upon her; and whereas in the opinion of the President an honorable recognition of her services and sufferings should be made: It is ordered, That a testimonial thereof shall be hereby made and given to the said Dr. Mary E. Walker, and that the usual medal of honor for meritorious services be given her.
Given under my hand in the city of Washington, D.C., this 11th day of November, A.D. 1865.”
In 1917, the federal government tried to clear up a lot of errors made in issuing medals during the Civil War. Walker’s medal was revoked for “unusual circumstances” two years before she died. She refused to relinquish the medal to the Army as requested and proudly wore it daily until she died in 1919.
President Jimmy Carter reinstated the medal to Walker in 1977.
