Saturday matinee and evening shows, weekday matinees, a Laser Friday extravaganza and Classic Movie Nite are among the ongoing attractions this month at Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater in Killeen.
The theater, first opened in August 2003, underwent a recent million-dollar digital upgrade to create a full display across its 60-foot dome and offer patrons “a unique and artistic mix of light, color and sound” with 3D graphics, laser-generated color and 15,000 watts of digital sound for such shows as “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” featuring all 15 songs on the legendary band’s 1979 concept album, including such classics as Comfortably Numb and Another Brick in the Wall.
Along with laser rock shows, the theater offers scientific films and animation to include general astronomy, space exploration, a manned mission to Mars, underwater adventures and more.
With an ever-changing monthly schedule, the line-up for February includes:
Saturdays: 11 a.m., “This Is Our Sky.” Join Luna and her friends for an exploration of the sky which includes phases of the moon, seasons, constellations and planets. This general astronomy show appeals to all ages. Noon: “Molecularium: Riding Snowflakes,” a musical cartoon adventure that takes the audience into the world of atoms and molecules aboard the most fantastic ship in the universe, the Molecularium. During this ride into a nanoscale universe, learn about the three states of matter as the audience travels into a cloud, watches a snowflake form and counts the number of water molecules in a raindrop.
1 p.m.: “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure,” a brilliant spectacle of light and color as it follows the furry friends of “Sesame Street” on an imaginary trip to the moon where they discover how different it is from Earth. The show is designed to engage young children and nurture their natural sense of the night sky.
2 p.m.: The National Space Center’s “Astronaut.” Go inside the making of an astronaut and learn how to become a part of the incredible journey of space travel. The audience will experience a rocket launch from inside the body of an astronaut, explore the amazing worlds of both inner and outer space, float around the International Space Station and maneuver through microscopic regions of the human body.
3 p.m.: “Mars One Thousand One” follows space reporter Miles O’Brien as he guides the audience through the first human mission to Mars — a daring 1,000-day journey to fly an international crew to the red planet and return them safely to Earth. Many challenges have to be met for the crew to succeed and unlock the secrets of the new world. Witness first-hand the astronauts’ brave attempts to put human footprints on Mars and return safely to Earth.
4 p.m.: “From Earth to the Universe,” a stunning voyage through space and time to the worlds in the solar system and our scorching sun. The show takes the audience to the colorful birthplaces and burial grounds of stars and out beyond the Milky Way to the unimaginable immensity of numerous galaxies. Learn about the history of astronomy, the invention of the telescope and today’s giant telescopes that allow us to probe ever deeper into the universe.
The Saturday evening lineup begins at 7 p.m. with “Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef.” Dive into a unique and breathtaking underwater world for a magical expedition along the vast coral highway stretching along the northwest coast of Western Australia. This underwater explosion, known as the Ningaloo Reef, is a dazzling and psychedelic creator of life and attracts the smallest and largest sea life, including the whale shark.
At 8 p.m. is “Totality: Explore the Wonder of Eclipses.” Examine the phenomena of eclipses — what eclipses are, how and when they occur and what wonderful sights they create. The show offers a look back to a fascinating period in scientific discovery when general relativity was proven with the photographic recording of a total solar eclipse.
At 9 p.m., a dazzling laser light show accompanies classic rock music from Pink Floyd, one of the world’s most famous and influential musical groups.
Classic Movie Nite is Friday, Feb. 21, featuring “West Side Story.” Show time is 7 p.m. Laser Friday is Feb. 28, with three musical laser light shows: “Laser Guitar Hero” at 7 p.m., “Laser Green Day” at 8 p.m. and “Laser Metallica” at 9 p.m. Warren’s Star Tour is Saturday, Feb. 29, when the theater’s resident astronomer, Warren Hart, takes the audience on a tour of the stars and constellations of the current night sky across the Northern and Southern hemispheres.
For directions to the Mayborn Science Theater, membership information, show descriptions, events and more, visit www.starsatnight.org.
Meanwhile, as spring and warmer weather edges ever closer, outdoor fun is available as always at Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range are all available at BLORA, where admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Outdoor Recreation Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wake boards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them, or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
Also in Killeen, indoor athletic enthusiasts will find almost too many activities to mention all in one place at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park. The complex at 2102 Jennifer Drive, between West Jasper Drive and Highway 190, includes not only trampoline-jumping, but such things as a Sky Rider indoor coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, obstacle course, tubes playground, trapeze, dodgeball and a slam dunk zone. For more information on the park, go to www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/killeen.
