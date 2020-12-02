The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, recently announced its December show lineup which includes several holiday-themed programs. Featured holiday shows are the animated “The Alien Who Stole Christmas” and “Let It Snow: A Holiday Music Journey” along with “The Mystery of the Christmas Star” and the laser light show “Laser Holidays.” Also featured during the month are Warren’s Star Tour, weekday matinees and a Friday holiday show night.
To maintain appropriate social distancing, seating is limited to 32 people per show. Patrons will also have to follow all of the CTC safety protocol regarding COVID-19 which includes wearing face masks or coverings.
The Saturday matinee lineup begins at 11 a.m. with “The Little Star That Could.” The show follows an average yellow star as it searches for planets to protect and warm. Along the way, the star meets other stars, learns what makes each star special, learns about the planets and the solar system and discovers how stars combine to form clusters and galaxies.
At noon is “Let It Show: A Holiday Music Journey.” A variety of joyful holiday classics are performed by Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry, Burl Ives and Brenda Lee. Other standards are performed by Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Connick Jr., John Denver and Gene Autry. It also features a must-see, stunning multi-media finale by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The soundtrack is visually enhanced with thematic animation, laser imagery, special effects and full-dome scenery.
“The Alien Who Stole Christmas” is at 1:30 p.m. The show takes the audience on a tour of the winter’s night sky with jolly ol’ Santa Claus and concerned, friendly alien Mr. Freep as they explore the solar system and meet the Christmas Eve needs of kids on other planets.
“Season of Light” traces the history and development of many of the world’s most endearing holiday customs from the burning Yule log, sparkling Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, the lighting of luminarias in the American Southwest and the traditional ritual of the Hanukkah menorah. It also recounts the historical religious and cultural rituals practiced during the time of winter solstice and takes a look at some of our more light-hearted seasonal traditions from gift-giving and kissing under the mistletoe. Audiences will also learn about the winter constellations in the Northern Hemisphere and more. Show time is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
At 4 p.m. is “Mystery of the Christmas Star.” Journey back 2,000 years for this modern re-telling of the Christmas story. The show investigates the signs in the sky remarkable enough to cause the wise men to follow a star across the desert from Babylon to Bethlehem just to see a newborn king.
“Laser Holidays” laser light show is at 5 p.m. It offers an eclectic blend of musical genres from orchestral to country, new age and good old rock and roll. Traditional holiday tunes such as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and Burl Ives’ “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” are presented alongside modern artists such as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Christmastime” by the Smashing Pumpkins. Other featured artists include Randy Travis, the Eurythmics, James Galway, Enya and many others.
Weekday matinees are scheduled at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 – “Laser Holidays” and Dec. 16 - “Kiuguyat: The Northern Lights.” Matinee doubleheaders will be shown at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 – “The Little Star That Could” and “Molecularium: Riding Snowflakes” and on Dec. 30 – “Kiuguyat: The Northern Lights” and “Mars One Thousand One.”
A full slate of holiday shows is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18 starting at 6 p.m. with “Let It Show: A Holiday Music Journey,” followed “Season of Light” at 7 p.m., “Mystery of the Christmas Star” at 8:30 p.m. and “Laser Holidays” at 9:30 p.m.
Warren’s Star Tour offers a look at the stars and constellations in the current night sky on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.
The Mayborn Science Theater will be closed December 21-28. Visit starsatnight.org for further show descriptions, show schedule, membership information and more.
