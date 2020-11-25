HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights-based Military Child Education Coalition took part in an a Thanksgiving literacy event aimed at children on Friday.
MCEC and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library teamed up for an online workshop with a Thanksgiving theme.
Presenters were Christina Groenendal and Cackie Howe, both of MCEC’s Parent to Parent program.
Howe led the attending children in a song about Mr. Turkey, which also used hand motions and which led right into the featured book, “Turkey Trouble” by Wendy Silvano.
Groenendal read the story, about a turkey who is doing everything he can to avoid becoming Thanksgiving’s main dish. He dresses up as various animals, hoping to camouflage himself, first as a horse, then a cow, a pig, a sheep, and a rooster. He finally dresses as a pizza delivery driver, so all end up eating pizza for Thanksgiving, a happy ending for all.
Groenendal asked questions throughout the story, drawing attention to the illustrations and discussing those, too. She made the story interactive by having children point to their heads every time Turkey gets an idea, or having them make the different animal sounds, such as snorting like a pig.
“These (early literacy) workshops that we do are the most laidback ones,” said Groenendal. “The more the kids interact, the more fun they have.”
Howe discussed some early literacy tips for parents, too. She said that reading for just a few minutes is fine, and to try to run your finger along the words as you’re reading so children can follow along. Talk about the pictures, and let the child tell the story, either based on the illustrations or by memory.
“Just gaining the joy of reading is what we really encourage,” Howe said.
Supplemental materials included a turkey craft for children, and resources for adults such as reading tips and costumes.
For more information about MCEC, go to https://www.militarychild.org/. There you will find resources for parents, such as the Parent to Parent program, students, and professionals, as well as a number of online workshops and other resources.
MCEC holds virtual early literacy workshops both at the Harker Heights library and at the Casey library on Fort Hood. Registration is available through their website at https://www.militarychild.org/audience/parents.
