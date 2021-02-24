HARKER HEIGHTS — The Military Child Education Coalition (or MCEC) and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have partnered for the last several months to bring early literacy workshops to the community. This month they brought a Valentine-themed story for children and their parents who attended the virtual program.
The program was co-hosted by presenters Cackie Howe and Christy Dunstan, of MCEC’s Parent to Parent program; Tina Wolford and Christina Groenendal make up the rest of the four-member Parent to Parent Hood team. All four members take turns presenting various virtual workshops that are held each month.
There were several children and their parents in attendance for the virtual storytime held on Friday.
“Today we’re talking about reading and how to make reading fun,” Howe said, while giving some early literacy reading tips for parents. Some of these include reading to one’s child (only a few minutes a day are necessary, to get the child used to hearing and seeing the words) and to allow the child to tell the story using illustrations or even memory, utilizing verbal skills (these are also part of early literacy).
Dunstan read the story “Clifford’s First Valentine’s Day” to the group of young children in attendance. Reading with much expression, she drew the children’s attention to the illustrations and asking questions about what they see, as well as having them make predictions.
Dunstan also asked questions that related what they were reading in the story to the children’s lives, helping them make connections to the reading material and make comparisons; questions included whether they made Valentines, and for whom (one child said they made one for a family pet).
While no supplemental material or extension activities were provided in this workshop as in those previously held, the Scholastic website offers teaching content that is easily adaptable for parents, as well as downloadable extension activities for the book. These can be found at www.scholastic.com/teachers/lesson-plans/teaching-content/teaching-cliffords-first-valentines-day.
MCEC, a 501 global nonprofit organization, was established over 20 years ago. Its mission is, “To empower parents to become proactive supporters of their child’s education,” and is funded by the Texas Education Agency. Howe said that Parent to Parent’s goal is to help children of military parents succeed in school, and get information to parents to help their children transition from one place to another. It addresses the academic, social, and emotional issues related to the military lifestyle.
MCEC has several virtual workshops (or webinars) in addition to those that address early literacy. Two of these recently held for parents were holding family dinners and the college application process. Go to MCEC’s website at www.militarychild.org/audience/parents for more information about MCEC, Parent to Parent, and the workshops they offer.
