Despite schools across the Killeen-Fort Hood area closed this week as school districts canceled classes due to coronavirus concerns, some local schools are continuing to serve free meals to children, including two schools on Fort Hood.
While many local school districts — including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Gatesville and Temple — were on spring break last week, those breaks have been extended through this Friday as school officials continue to monitor the coronavirus situation. The same applies to Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Florence and Lampasas school districts held classes last week and are on spring break this week.
Killeen ISD
On Sunday, Killeen ISD announced it will provide free breakfast and lunch through Friday to all children ages 18 and under.
Those free “grab-and-go” meals began Tuesday with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch service will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“State and Federal regulations prohibit parents from obtaining these meals,” according to KISD.
The free meals are available at the following campuses:
Cedar Valley Elementary School
Harker Heights Elementary School
Hay Branch Elementary School
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
Peebles Elementary School
Pershing Park Elementary School
Reeces Creek Elementary School
West Ward Elementary School
Willow Springs Elementary School
Manor Middle School
Rancier Middle School
Shoemaker High School Fieldhouse
Cove ISD
Despite the extended break, Cove ISD said on Monday students can “engage in instructional activities” with assignments from Schoology — the school’s online learning management system — or pick up an instructional packet that contains the same materials. Students, parents or guardians can pick up the packets between 7 and 10 a.m.; or 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; or 5 and 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Hettie Halstead Elementary, 910 N. Main Street (254-547-3440)
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, 710 S. 5th Street (254-547-4212)
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, 302 Manning Drive (254-547-8289)
“We are asking that parents/guardians NOT exit their vehicles as CCISD staff will hand parents/guardians the appropriate grade level or content specific instructional packet at curbside,” according to Cove ISD.
Cove ISD is providing a free breakfast and a free lunch for children ages 18 and under through Friday, and longer if needed, officials said.
The Cove ISD meals are available 7:30 to 9 a.m. for breakfast, and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch at Hettie Halstead Elementary, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary and Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.
