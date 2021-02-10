COPPERAS COVE — Despite the pandemic, Copperas Cove High School students continue to prove themselves and garner the attention of prestigious military academies. Copperas Cove High School 2020 graduates Jerome Gaillard was accepted to the Air Force Academy Preparatory School and Donovan Blow was accepted to the West Point Military Academy Preparatory School. Both inspired Copperas Cove High School senior Cameron Day, slated to graduate in May 2021, to join Gaillard at the Academy later this fall as a new cadet.
Day, a former Boy Scout, cites the discipline that he learned through scouting and from his father, retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryan Day, who spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, as the key to his academic and personal success. Cameron Day decided in eighth grade that he wanted to enlist in the Air Force like his father and later become an officer. But during his junior year, he was introduced to the Air Force Academy.
“The Air Force Academy allows me to pursue a higher education while in military service and work towards becoming an officer in the United States Air Force,” Day said. “I’m expecting the Academy to be challenging but not impossible to get through and me conquering those challenges will help me grow. I also expect it to be welcoming as people from all backgrounds around the United States come there, so I will be able to share experiences with many people.”
Day has been unable to tour the Academy due to COVID-19 restrictions but has done his research on the campus. With his college paid for at the Academy, Day says he is happy he will not graduate with any student loan debt.
“The Academy will help me a lot in leadership positions such as being a manager or leading people. The Academy will also help me grow as a person as it will give me a full college experience and peers to interact with to help me along the way,” Day said. “I’ll also be able to get closer to the fellow service men and women in my family and have a better understanding of their experiences and share my experiences with the ones who are not in service.”
Day is considering majoring in Cyber/Electronic Operations and Warfare or Computer Engineering. Ultimately, Day plans to become a pilot.
“The biggest challenge will be the competition between peers and trying to get top of the class,” Day said. “There are many people who will be coming who are strong mentally and physically, and I want to stand out within my group of peers. I will be trying my hardest to do so and rise to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.