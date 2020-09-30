COPPERAS COVE — In three months’ time, Little Miss Five Hills Alaya Pringle has made not only an impact on the community, but memories that will last a lifetime.
The kindergarten beauty queen and her parents, Sgt. Roosevelt Antwanne Pringle, assigned to the Headquarters/Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Kila Pringle, human resources specialist at the Fort Hood Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, received permanent change of station orders and are headed to Virginia.
Since Alaya will not be able to complete her duties as a titleholder, she crowned her first runner-up, Avery Brown, on Saturday.
“It has been an absolute honor to have Alaya serve as Little Miss Five Hills,” Kila Pringle said. “This pageant has given her the opportunity to develop a platform of service as well as participate in numerous community service initiatives. She developed a sense of responsibility to fulfill her duty as a titleholder. Alaya has become more confident in herself and has gained a new appreciation and awareness for volunteerism.”
In addition to participating in several pageant service projects, Alaya hosted a stand on Lemonade Day and used her proceeds to create a Blessings in a Backpack program at Martin Walker Elementary School to feed students in-need on the weekend and on holiday breaks when they are unable to receive meals through the school district.
“It was exciting and fun. I was surprised that I was able to do it,” Alaya said.
It was the service aspect of the pageant and the college scholarships it offers that encouraged Alaya’s mother, Kila Pringle, to enter her daughter in the contest.
“As a former pageant queen, I value the pageant experience and have witnessed how pageants can enrich the lives of its participants, volunteers and supporting community,” Kila Pringle said. “Through participation in pageants, my daughter has gained self-confidence, talent and friendships. Her favorite things about competing in pageants are being able to meet new people, live like a princess for the day, and of course, relish in all of the prizes and fun.”
Alaya’s service hours accrued as Little Miss Five Hills qualified her for the President’s Volunteer Service Bronze Award. But for Alaya, it was not about the awards but enjoying the time with her pageant family.
“I enjoyed doing a lot of things with my pageant family including picking up trash and cleaning the earth, riding in the parade and waving at the people, pulling weeds to make a flower garden and selling lemonade to buy food for the students,” Alaya said. “I told the new queen to just do her best and have fun.”
