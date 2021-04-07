COPPERAS COVE — Spc. Jordan Hendrix Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, and wife Hana Hendrix are the parents of royalty — once again.
Their daughter, 3-year-old Haelyn Hendrix, captured the crown of Miniature Miss Five Hills at the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant and her parents were elated.
“Hearing our daughter’s name called as 2021 Miniature Miss Five Hills moved both of us to tears,” Hana Hendrix said. “It can be frightening to get up on stage in front of a crowd, but Haelyn did it and did great.”
Haelyn was first runner-up in the contest last year when her older brother, Jordan Jr. won the crown of 2020 Little Mister Five Hills and volunteered more than 150 hours of service.
“The Miss Five Hills Scholarship program is a great organization because it is so much more than a beauty pageant. We are grateful that through this program, our daughter has the opportunity to learn about volunteering, helping others, giving back to the community, manners, respect, dedication, and so much more,” Hendrix said. “Though we live on Fort Hood, we are excited to represent the City of Copperas Cove and the pageant for another year.”
When Spc. Jasmine Clowney heard her name announced as the new Ms. Five Hills, she was “in complete shock.” She entered the contest to support a friend who was also entering but did not want to participate alone.
“This pageant is most certainly not at all what I thought it would be. If my first appearance was just a taste of what’s to come as Ms. Five Hills, then I better trade in my heels for boots and get ready,” said the reservist assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 382nd Regiment, Logistics Support Battalion. “This priceless experience will now be turned into priceless moments to help others. This is really ‘More than Just a Beauty Pageant’ as its hashtag says.”
Clowney — who is the spouse of Cpl. Deshawn Clowney, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division — Hendrix, and Tiny Miss Five Hills Mattilyn Engler, daughter of LaToya and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Engler, assigned to the Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, III Corps, made their first appearances on Saturday, visiting with sponsors and thanking them for their support as well as attending an orientation brunch.
“When I heard my daughter’s name as the winner for the Tiny Miss title, I was surprised and thrilled at the same time. It’s hard to put into words, but both my husband and I are excited for her, especially since my husband was practicing with her the night before,” LaToya Engler said. “It is very exciting to be part of an organization that is about working within the community and teaching young kids to give back. I did at first think it was just a beauty pageant. But after winning, I have a greater understanding of all the rewarding opportunities involved to enrich young minds.”
The newly crowned titleholders received more than $600 in prizes, including college scholarships. They will have an opportunity to make more than 200 appearances during the year, including three this Saturday.
