COPPERAS COVE — Fort Hood military family members planted their roots in the Copperas Cove community as they committed to a year of service as titleholders in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Preteen Miss Five Hills 2019 Kaydence Roberts was named the Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador 2020. She is the daughter of Staff Sgt. Devon Roberts who serves in the 1st Cavalry Division, Headquarters Battalion. The top honor brings Roberts additional responsibility in mentoring the newly crowned royalty in their roles as titleholders.
“I have learned so much through this program in the three years that I have held different titles,” Roberts said. “I look forward to sharing my experience with my new royal family to ensure they have the same incredible memories I have been able to make.”
Sandie Johnson, who owns a desserts catering business, is the newly crowned Ms. Five Hills.
She is the spouse of Sgt. Marques Johnson, Charlie Company, 57th Signal Battalion, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade.
“I entered because my family and I were hosting an exchange student from Brazil and she wanted to enter the pageant initially. So, I thought it would be a great bonding experience for us,” Johnson said. “Lastly, I learned of scholarship opportunities and studying as an undergraduate at Central Texas A&M University and paying-out-of-pocket for my education, I hoped I would be able to earn money for school.”
Jasmine Hendricks is the new Miss Five Hills and works as a certified ophthalmologist assistant at Darnell Army Medical Center.
“Community service is a huge part of being a titleholder, and I really want to be involved and teach my son about the importance of giving back as well. I also wanted to challenge myself and step outside of my comfort zone, knowing that pageants involve public speaking and being in front crowds,” Hendricks said. “For a lot of mothers, we feel guilty if we do something that doesn’t revolve around our family. I thought, ‘Win or lose, this is my way of doing something for myself.’”
Alaya Pringle was crowned Little Miss Five Hills. She is the daughter of Sgt. Roosevelt Antwanne Pringle assigned to the Headquarters/Headquarters Company, 13 th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Kila Pringle, human resources specialist at the Fort Hood Civilian Personnel Advisory Center.
Jordan Hendrix, Jr. is the newly crowned Little Mister Five Hills. He is the son of Spc. Jordan Hendrix, Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1 Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, and Hana Hendrix, a contracted athletic trainer with 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion. His platform of service is Cards Across the Ocean with a focus on sending cards to deployed U.S. troops so “they know they are not forgotten.”
Dominic Pollastro was crowned Tiny Mister Five Hills on Saturday. He is the son of Sgt. Dominick Pollastro, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.
Baby Mister Five Hills 2020 Nakoa Ramirez is the son of Sgt. Ricardo Ramirez assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11 Theater Tactical Signal Brigade and
Spc. Brooklyn Ramirez in Alpha Company, 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11 Theater Tactical Signal Brigade. Nakoa will focus his year-long reign on bringing joy to the elderly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.