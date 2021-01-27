COPPERAS COVE — Sgt. Ricardo Ramirez, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, and Spc. Brooklyn Ramirez in Alpha Company, 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, could not be prouder of their son. Being their first child, the couple dote on Nakoa, but they also want to teach him responsibility and values.
The couple is using the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program as one of the ways to do that.
Nakoa was crowned Baby Mister Five Hills in Copperas Cove on June 6, 2020. He and his family have dedicated his year-long reign to giving back to the community through a variety of opportunities arranged by the pageant program.
“The reason I entered my son in this year’s pageant is because I wanted him to start off as young as possible being around people that provide selfless service to the communities around them,” Brooklyn Ramirez said. “I hope for him to learn from others through his first year of life, and his year-long reign of how to show great compassion and generosity to those around him by providing charity and volunteer work. I wish for my child to receive mentorship and guidance from the older reigning titleholders so he can grow to become as socially and ethically aware as one should be.”
Nakoa has volunteered with community trash pick-ups, painting over graffiti, wreath laying at the veterans’ cemetery and other events. He has accumulated more than 25 hours of service and earned the bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
Through the pageant, winners are required to select a chosen charity for which to advocate throughout the year. The Ramirez family has spent the last eight months raising funds and awareness for Hope Pregnancy Center.
Nakoa was born at Carl R. Darnall Army Hospital, 19 1/2 inches long, weighing seven pounds, six ounces. Brooklyn Ramirez said it is important for the Ramirez family to raise money for Hope Pregnancy Center because all babies and their mothers should have the opportunity to receive quality medical care during the pregnancy.
“Even though my son was born healthy, it is still in a mother’s nature to want help for those who do not have the easiest pregnancy,” Ramirez said. “I am glad Hope Pregnancy Center is there to provide assistance.”
Nakoa has placed collection jars at the Gyro Nook in Harker Heights and The Bloom Coffee Roasters at both the Harker Heights and Copperas Cove locations.
For businesses wishing to obtain a collection jar from Nakoa for Hope Pregnancy Center, please email fivehillspageant@gmail.com or send a message through the Copperas Cove Five Hills Pageant Facebook page.
