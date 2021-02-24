TEMPLE — Tiny Mister Five Hills Dominic Pollastro’s eyes light up when he sees the shine of a metal can pop tab. He is gleeful as he reaches to pick it up and add it to his collection for the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
Caitlin and Sgt. Dominick Pollastro, assigned to the 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, are the parents of 2-year-old Dominic and selected the charity as the toddler’s platform of service during his year-long reign. Caitlin Pollastro said that the pandemic has a major impact on the number of tabs collected.
“The biggest challenge was finding places to put a collection jar during a pandemic,” Pollastro said. “We got turned down by a lot of places.”
Many of the fraternal organizations that usually contribute to the effort, such as the Moose Lodge and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, experienced closures during the pandemic, which means no members attending and no pop tabs collected. But the youngster was welcomed by several large businesses, including H-E-B, PetSmart, Amy’s Attic and others that agreed to place collection jars in their employee break rooms and out for customers to contribute to. The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty and their families were also collecting pop tabs.
“The most rewarding thing is knowing he is making a difference in other kids’ lives, even when he is too young to really know what he is doing for them,” Pollastro said.
The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant has encouraged its titleholders for the last seven years to collect the pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, which sells the aluminum to help defray the cost of utilities at the home that houses families of children who are hospitalized at nearby Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Hospital.
Ronald McDonald House staff member Stuart Seidel welcomed the royalty and was excited to receive the tabs.
“Unfortunately, we cannot allow tours of the house right now because of the pandemic,” Seidel told the titleholders. “But, we are so grateful that you all came and brought us all these tabs.”
The Five Hills Scholarship Pageant has provided many service opportunities for Dominic and his mother is grateful for the experiences.
“It is important to teach kids at a young age to give back to their community because that is setting a habit that they will be better able to keep as they get older,” Pollastro said. “Dominic is a generally happy and personable soul who has been able to help spread joy at all of the appearances he’s made. It will be a great memory to look back on.”
Dominic crowns his successor at the 8th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant on March 27. The deadline to enter is March 1 at www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/five_hills_pageant, Eventbrite or the Five Hills Pageant Facebook page.
