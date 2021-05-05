COPPERAS COVE — Three-year old Haelyn Hendricks and her 5-year-old brother, Jordan, greeted customers as they approached their lemonade stand. The youngsters poured glasses of lemonade, accepted money and practiced their counting skills.
National Lemonade Day is held the first weekend in May. Spc. Jordan Hendrix Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, wife Hana, and their two children are not new to the program, having participated last year when Jordan Jr. reigned as Little Mister Copperas Cove Five Hills and was introduced to Lemonade Day. This year, Haelyn serves as the reigning Miniature Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills and hosted the lemonade stand with her brother.
“This year’s stand was titled, ‘All are Welcome Lemonade,’ based on the book ‘All are Welcome’ by Alexandra Penfold, which is a picture book about a school where diversity and inclusion are celebrated,” Hana Hendrix said. “This theme was chosen to support Haelyn’s pageant platform which is cultural diversity awareness.”
The youngsters, and their parents, have a year of experience and used that to their advantage to raise $500 at their lemonade stand with a profit of $350. The stand was located in front of Copperas Cove Bush’s Chicken Restaurant, which is donating an additional 20 percent of the restaurant’s sales both Saturday and Sunday to Haelyn’s cause.
“Haelyn and Jordan will be purchasing cultural diversity books for school-aged children and donating the books to the Free Little Libraries of Copperas Cove and to the Fort Hood Child Development Center,” Hana Hendrix said.
Ten-year old Hayley Sawyer has five years of experience with Lemonade Day and was introduced to the program when her sister was a queen in the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant. Sawyer reigned as 2019 Junior Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills and 2020 Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador, where she selected her chosen charity as Operation Stand Down Central Texas to benefit homeless veterans.
“Experience went a long way in helping prepare for this year with online sales, a huge increase in advertising, and of course being prepared with market research and branding,” Amanda said. “It was so wonderful to have everyone come out and enjoy Ocean’s Bounty Lemonade High Seas for Heroes, having sword fights, dancing to pirate tunes and of course, enjoying my specialty lemonade, Lemon Yo Ho to Help a Hero.”
With her stand set up at Walgreens again this year, Sawyer surpassed more $1,800 in sales and will follow the pillars of Lemonade Day which are the three “S”s — spend, share and save.
“I plan to pay back my investors, save some for next year’s stand, spend some on my very first telescope to see the stars, and share the majority with Operation Stand Down to help the homeless veterans.”
