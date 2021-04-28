KILLEEN — Fort Hood Garrison Commander Jason Westbrock, Chris Albus of LendLease/Fort Hood Family Housing, and Maria Reed of Moving with the Military got an advance taste test of some of the award-winning lemonade that will be served this Saturday and Sunday by young entrepreneurs. Westbrock, Albus and Reed served as judges at the annual Greater Killeen/Fort Hood Lemonade Day Best Tasting Lemonade Contest on Saturday.
Children, including the Hendrix family, will be serving up their sweet recipes at different business throughout Copperas Cove/Harker Heights/Killeen Saturday and Sunday through National Lemonade Day Weekend.
Miniature Miss Five Hills 2021 Haelyn Hendrix and her brother, 2020 Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix Jr., children of Spc. Jordan Hendrix Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, are participating in Lemonade Day for the second year and were two of 10 children selected to compete with their stands.
“We love Lemonade Day’s mission and its goal to help our children and youth succeed, because it ties closely to the reasons why our kids are participating for the second year in a row. Our kids are also excited about serving people of the community their delicious lemonade,” said mother, Hana Hendrix. “Our focus this year is social skills. With such a technology-driven world, we want to make sure our children know how to communicate with others and Lemonade Day provides a great opportunity to work on this skill while having lots of fun.”
The Hendrix kids hosted their lemonade stand in front of their home on Fort Hood last year but will be selling their sweet drinks in front of Bush’s Chicken in Copperas Cove on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bush’s will donate 20 percent of the restaurant’s sales both days to the youngsters, who will use their proceeds for cultural diversity awareness.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador 2020 Hayley Sawyer, whose father retired from the U.S. Army two years ago, has participated in Lemonade Day for five years and found herself as a repeat winner at the best tasting contest.
“Winning both Best Presentation and Most Unique Lemonade awards was an incredible honor,” said Hayley, who won Most Unique Lemonade in 2018. “My favorite thing about this contest
every year is that before Lemonade Day, young entrepreneurs like me are able to work on their presentation skills and see what it will be like when selling at our stands Lemonade Day Weekend. It’s really wonderful opportunity to see all of the innovative ideas come to life in the lemonade stands and how much hard work everyone put into developing their brands and products.”
Hayley will donate her proceeds to Operation Stand Down Central Texas to support homeless veterans. Sawyer will be set up at Copperas Cove Walgreens on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
