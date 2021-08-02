COPPERAS COVE — Sgt. 1st Class Eva Sanchez understands the importance of service. The mother of three is retiring from the military after more than 20 years. She is instilling in her children, especially her son, Edward, age 5, the importance of giving back to the community.
Edward is the reigning Copperas Cove Miniature Mister Five Hills. He accrued more than 30 hours of volunteer service during the first quarter of his year-long reign with the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program. Edward was honored at the Copperas Cove City Council Meeting with the bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
“It is an honor for Edward to be able to represent the City of Copperas Cove in different events in Central Texas,” Eva Sanchez said. “Being in the military means being away from family, so having a strong community is important.”
Edward has participated in community clean-up events through Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, Relay for Life, hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for the battered family shelter, placed flowers on grave sites at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, and assisted with the Fort Hood boot memorial among other events.
Copperas Cove Miniature Miss Five Hills Haelyn Hendrix also earned the bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award with more than 100 hours of volunteer service through her platform of cultural diversity, along with other events.
Her father, Spc. Jordan Hendrix Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, was named the Fort Hood Soldier of the Year, in part because of his volunteer work.
“We are grateful that Haelyn is able to serve the community through the pageant, not in just her selected platform, but in multiple capacities,” Hendrix said. “Volunteerism is very important to our family. Even though Haelyn is only 3 years old, she is slowly understanding the relationship of a servant leader.”
Haelyn also hosted a lemonade stand, using the money to purchase books about cultural diversity and will place those books in Fort Hood child development centers and Copperas Cove Free Little Libraries. She also has volunteered with multiple community clean-ups, Relay for Life, Mother’s Day Tea, cancer survivor celebration, senior citizen prom, the Fort Hood boot memorial, and reading books about cultural diversity with students at Copperas Cove ISD’s English As A Second Language camp.
Both the Sanchez and Hendrix families express gratitude for the opportunities to serve that are offered by the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
“The City of Copperas Cove is an amazing family setting,” Sanchez said. “I am glad Edward has an opportunity to give back to the community that does so much for the military. I love that Edward has an opportunity to learn the importance of volunteering and being involved in the community.”
