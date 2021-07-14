LAMPASAS — The U.S.S. Sanchez was in the line up as the boat captain, 2021 Miniature Mister Five Hills Edward Sanchez, 4, was at the helm as the judges scored the vessel he created for the Lampasas Spring Ho Cardboard Boat Regatta.
The boat, made only of duct tape and cardboard, celebrated his mother’s service in the military. Sgt. 1st Class Eva Sanchez is assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bliss, but is stationed at Fort Hood as a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.
“We used Amazon boxes and roughly 17 rolls of wide duct tape to make the boat,” Sanchez said. “The biggest challenge was taping it up. Duct tape is not the easiest to work with. We wrapped the boat with at least three layers of duct tape before we did the final layer of tape with the camouflage design.”
The U.S.S. Sanchez, with its name on one side and HOOAH on the other side, tied for the Best of Show Award.
“Edward is proud to be a military brat. He was born into the Army and so it is all he knows. He is proud to be an American and respects the men and women in uniform who sacrifice so much for our country,” Sanchez said. “He loves his Army uniform and says he wants to be a soldier when he grows up.”
Sanchez buckled her son into a life jacket and pushed the boat off the start line and into the pool when the whistle sounded.
“I was a little scared because Edward does not know how to swim, but he said he is brave like soldiers,” Sanchez said. “I was also confident in the lifeguards who were at the event.”
Spc. Jordan Hendrix Sr., assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division was also nervous about putting his children, 2021 Miniature Miss Five Hills Haelyn Hendrix, 3, and 2020 Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix Jr., 5, into the water.
“We were absolutely nervous at first. However, friendly lifeguards were on both sides of the boat and they provided life saving devices for both children, which really eased our fears,” Hendrix said. “They were excited because it seemed like they traveled through the ocean, relative to their small size.”
Haelyn and Jordan Jr. won the doubles race for ages 9 and younger in their boat replicating a police car made from a watermelon box from HEB Copperas Cove and cardboard tubes from Killeen Lowes. Both titleholders had on their police officer uniforms as they displayed their boat for the judges, ultimately tying with Edward for Best of Show.
“Jordan and Haelyn always watch police officer videos on YouTube and love to mimic their duties,” Hendrix said. “We knew that a police officer boat would suit them well. The biggest challenge with the boat was coming up with a design that would float appropriately.”
Sanchez said it was an amazing experience for her family and they plan to participate again.
“To some it is just a cardboard boat,” Sanchez said. “But for us, that regatta boat symbolizes family, courage, perseverance, resilience, respect, pride, trust and a lifetime of memories.”
