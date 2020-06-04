COPPERAS COVE — For Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts, Saturday, June 6, will close a royal chapter in her life. Roberts, daughter of Staff Sergeant Devon Roberts who serves in the 1st Cavalry Division, Headquarters Battalion, will crown her successor on Saturday.
Roberts has actually held three different pageant titles in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, an activity of the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department. She has dedicated her years of service to helping abandoned animals.
“The Miss Five Hills program has afforded me the opportunity to do so many great things for Fort Hood and the community,” Roberts said. “I learned so much about the area and the great things that were offered and available to us. It also allowed me to fulfill a dream of helping animals. I know that I represented the military proudly and that I have left an impact as I move to another duty station.”
Roberts and her family are moving to Hawaii. During her reigns, Roberts created the Military K-9 Collection Drive, raising $9,000 to supply items not on the standard military supply list for military working dogs in combat. For three years, Roberts chaired the Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza, raising $26,000 to benefit the Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility. She raised an additional $2,000 to help fund a dog park in Copperas Cove.
Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley, whose husband Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Bentley is assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 227 Aviation Regiment, 1st Cavalry Brigade, looks back on her year of service fondly as she prepares to pass on the crown.
“Moving every two to three years with the military really limits the roots that we allow ourselves to put down. Being crowned Miss Five Hills immediately gave me a sense of community,” Bentley said. “The City of Copperas Cove took me in, not as a newcomer, but with welcoming arms and showed me what makes that community so special.”
Bentley was crowned just four short months after arriving at Fort Hood.
“Being crowned Miss Five Hills left no room for the awkward transition to a new duty station. I immediately I had a purpose and a platform to share. Organizing the inaugural Cove Baby Expo was the highlight of my year,” said Bentley who works helping mothers in-need, especially military spouses, with birth and postpartum support.
Little Miss Five Hills Mikayla Heileson, the daughter of Specialist Austin Callison of the 91st Engineer Battalion, began the Copperas Cove Yellow Ribbon Community Program, providing door clings and window posters to local businesses that offer military discounts. But, she most enjoyed being in parades on the city float.
The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program crowns its new royalty on Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. at Copperas Cove City Park.
