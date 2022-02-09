WACO — Whether you are a sports fan or not, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, that also houses the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame and the Texas Tennis Museum, is sure to delight you with its interactive displays that highlight the achievements of more than 300 athletes in the 35,000 square foot facility. Best of all, admission is free to all military ID card holders, including veterans.
The museum is a partner to the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and hosted the pageant’s titleholders and family members, many who are military connected, for a private tour. The museum highlights a myriad of sports from soccer to gymnastics and, of course, football.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale and husband John are both Army veterans and enjoyed touring the museum together.
“This was my second time visiting the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and it was just as fun as the first time. There is so much to see and learn about, you might not catch it all in just one visit,” Dawn Hale said. “I learned about many more interesting sports facts on our recent visit, from as far away as the Michigan Detroit Lions that I didn’t see on our first visit. I highly recommend this for the sports enthusiast, and it is a great family friendly activity.”
In addition to the Hall of Fame, the facility also hosts the Texas Tennis Museum and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball, whose grandfather is a veteran, said she learned a lot about Texas sports history during the tour.
“I love how the museum shows what high school students won in their sports,” the All-American cheerleader said. “As an athlete, it was great to learn the history about multiple sports in addition to my own. Texas truly has a lot to offer those who enjoy participating in and watching sports.”
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame opened in 1951 and offers more than 4,000 pieces of memorabilia for visitors to enjoy. Its hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with a military identification card.
“The museum brings back memories of my younger years when I was an athlete,” Dawn Hale said. “My favorite parts are the baseball and bowling sections, as those are two sports that I grew up playing. “If you haven’t visited the Texas Sports Hall of Fame before, this is truly a place to visit with the family and your budding future sports legends. It is a perfect day trip.
