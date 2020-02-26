COPPERAS COVE — Service members are more likely to be married at a younger age and have young children at home compared to their civilian counterparts. Military spouse Emerald Bentley knows what it is like to be expecting a child during military separations and a spouse in a foreign country. Bentley’s husband is a pilot, and he is regularly called out on missions for weeks and even months at a time.
Bentley is making the entrance into the journey of parenthood easier through the inaugural Copperas Cove Baby Expo she is hosting on Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The free event is open to expecting parents, existing parents, and future parents who are planning a family in the future.
“My goal for the Cove Baby Expo was to gather all local resources, goods and services available to parents and caregivers in one room for a day,” said Bentley, a certified doula who works with low- and no-income mothers to provide support during pregnancy, birth, and with their newborns.
The dictionary defines a doula as “a woman, typically without formal obstetric training, who is employed to provide guidance and support to a pregnant woman during labor.”
Sponsored by Walmart, the event is free to the public and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 attendees can expect to walk away with a bag of samples, educational information and even prizes from a vendor “bingo” raffle.
Eventgoers can expect to visit booths from local home-based businesses offering handmade baby clothes, cloth diapers, custom onesies and t-shirts, and even lactation support cookies. Vendors such as pediatric dentists, doulas, midwives, chiropractors, infant music providers and professional photographers will share information about their services. Many local non-profit organizations supporting infant health such as WIC, Hope Pregnancy Center, La Leche League and the Heart of Texas Baby Wearing Chapter will be at the event, offering support including fit checks for parents to ensure they are using their baby carriers and car seats properly.
“One thing I am most excited for is the attendance of the Texas KidSafe Program,” said Bentley, who has two children who use car seats on a daily basis. “They will be informing attendees where they can go locally to get their car seat installation checked.”
In addition to the educational information, parents and parents-to-be can have some fun and win prizes in a baby crawling race, diaper toss, bottle chugging relay and a “cutest baby” contest. Prizes for these events range from diapers and baby carriers to Raising Cane’s onesies.
“The Cove Baby Expo has gained recognition from national brands such as Halo Sleep Sack, Dr. Brown bottles, Solly Baby Wrap and Preggie Pops, from which attendees can receive sample items,” Bentley said. “Lullaby Pacifier, the invention of a local Copperas Cove resident, will also be publicly debuted at the expo.”
Bentley says that the best part of the expo is that all the proceeds benefit the local nonprofit Grace for Mothers, which offers discounted and free birth/post-partum support for low-income women in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.