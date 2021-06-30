Fort Hood officials on Tuesday confirmed that the family and post leadership of Spc. Abram Salas II have been in contact with the missing soldier and that he is currently alive and well with relatives in San Antonio.
Leadership and his family are actively arranging his return to Fort Hood.
“We met with our son’s leadership and Fort Hood law enforcement officials yesterday on base. After listening to everyone and getting our questions answered, we are confident that Fort Hood is doing everything they can to bring our son home,” said Abram Salas Sr., Salas’ father.
Salas is a member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. His unit originally reported that he failed to report to work June 23, according to a Fort Hood news release issued on Saturday. Attempts to contact Salas by law enforcement, his chain-of-command and his family had been unsuccessful.
“Our number one priority remains getting Spc. Salas back to Fort Hood. We will not stop until we know he is back safely,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood, on Tuesday.
Multiple military and civilian law enforcement agencies both on and off Fort Hood joined in the search for Salas, including Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Texas Rangers, Bell and Coryell County Sheriff Departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety as well as local area police departments.
“The Directorate of Emergency Services would like to thank our local partners in law enforcement for their assistance in locating Spc. Salas, the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Killeen Police Department and other agencies who provided resources and time assuring the safety and welfare of Spc. Salas,” said Bob Adams, deputy director of Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services.
Salas’ aunt, Teresa Kiphen, said Tuesday morning that the family still does not know the reasons behind his disappearance from Fort Hood, but that the family just wanted him home.
“We love our nephew and are so proud of him. We are pleased that his supervisors and leadership are so involved with finding him and bringing him back safely,” Kiphen said.
Salas’ parents departed Fort Hood Tuesday morning, returning to their home in El Paso, Texas, after meeting with military law enforcement and their son’s leaders.
“We just want AJ to know we love him,” said Lorena Salas, Salas’ mother. “We just want him to come back home safe.”
