COPPERAS COVE — After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, Ivy Furnace decided to get out of the military and move on with his life, but he soon discovered that being a civilian in the early 1970s in small-town Mississippi was not all it was cracked up to be.
“I enjoyed the Air Force,” said Furnace, a Copperas Cove resident since 1992. “It was great, but I thought the grass was greener on the other side. I wasn’t married and I was traveling all over the place, but I decided I’d had enough, so I got out, got married, went to college for a few months, then decided to go back in.
“It’s strange to say, but I didn’t much like being a civilian … being in one place all the time and stuff. I had gotten so acclimated to being in the military that it was hard to adjust.”
Born and raised in tiny Hazelhurst, Miss., about 30 miles south of the state capital of Jackson, 70-year-old Furnace grew up with a brother and three sisters. His dad served in the military and was a mill worker and school security guard.
Furnace graduated high school in 1969 and went to college to study political science. He had aspirations then of going into politics, but in the back of his mind, he always knew military service was most likely in his future.
“The bottom line was money,” he said. “But also, in the town I was in, they didn’t have much going on for young people at the time. I wanted to get out and see the world.”
Even facing the very real prospect of being sent to fight in Vietnam, Furnace was confident in his decision.
“That never bothered me,” he said. “My biggest thing was … all my buddies went into the military. I just felt like, you know, I’m in this one-horse town, spinning my wheels (and) doing nothing, so I might as well go ahead and join.”
After serving four years as an aircraft mechanic (1971-75) during his first enlistment, working on the KC-135 Stratotanker, an aerial refueling plane, Furnace this time decided to go Army. He reported for basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, but because of his prior service, he was sent straight to AIT (advanced individual training) for schooling as a short-range air defense crew member. He then served on an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), a combat track vehicle sometimes referred to as a “battle taxi.”
“It had a gatling gun and radar system,” Furnace said. “The job was to shoot airplanes out of the sky. I manned the gatling gun, then I became a squad leader, platoon sergeant.”
His first assigned duty station was Fort Ord, Calif., and then it was on to Germany for three years, back to Fort Campbell, Ky., and then three years in Hawaii.
“When I left Hawaii, I wanted to do something different in the Army, so I decided to become a recruiter,” Furnace said. “They sent me to recruiting school in Indiana, and from there I went to Washington State. I lived on Fort Lewis, but I worked in Olympia for a while and then I worked in Seattle as a counselor. I was in that until I retired.”
After 16 years in the Army and earning sergeant first class stripes, Furnace — who holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies — worked for a while in construction, went to school to study air conditioning repair and worked in HVAC repair, worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Temple, taught high school ROTC back in Mississippi, and served as a substitute teacher in the Killeen school district before deciding that teaching school was not a long-term option.
“I had a degree and they tried to get me to get my teaching certification, but once you get the feel of what it’s really like … teaching was just not for me. I loved being a substitute, but I didn’t want to be a full-time teacher.”
Since retiring for good in 2018, Furnace has been busy taking care of his ailing wife, Doris, and spending time with his three children and three great-grandchildren. Married since 1975, the couple was never stationed with the military at Fort Hood, but decided to settle in central Texas after friends invited them to come visit.
“I was sitting there one day thinking, ‘Where do you want to live?’ The Seattle area is a beautiful place during the summertime — but not so much the rest of the year. My wife said she didn’t want to stay there. I told her, well, you followed me for 20 years, so I guess we’ll go where you want to go.
“We met some friends in Germany and we stayed in contact with them for a long time. The lady’s husband was a command sergeant major, and he was stationed here. Doris and his wife were friends and she said, ‘Come on down to Copperas Cove and see what it’s like.’
“The kids were still small, and we were looking for somewhere to finish raising them, and that’s how we ended up here.”
Looking back, Furnace says joining the military initially — and especially deciding to re-enlist — was the best decision he ever made.
“Best thing since sliced bread,” he said, laughing. “I never had any idea things would turn out the way they have, but that was the best decision I ever made in my life.
“Financially, it’s taken care of me. I never had to worry about medical (benefits). I can stay home now, where a lot of people can’t. Right now, I’m pretty much a full-time caregiver. I’m always looking to go back to work, but being with family is all I really want to do right now. I’m fortunate because all my kids are in this area.
“I always knew I was going to go into the military. My father was a Buffalo Soldier (African American soldiers who mainly served on the Western frontier following the American Civil War). He had a whole lot of military stuff around the house, and I just knew that one day I was going to end up there.
“During my time as an Army recruiter, I realized one thing — when most kids finish high school, they have no idea what they want to do next.
“The military is a great place to start. You’ll have benefits that can definitely help you later in life. All my kids went into the service. Go spend a few years, get involved and go have a good time.”
