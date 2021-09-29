TODD MISSION — Make plans now to attend the 47th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, a sprawling celebration of 15th and 16th century European history that includes pirates, clowns, jugglers, musicians, dancers, acrobats, comedians and jousters.
The Renaissance was an important period of European cultural, artistic, political and economic “rebirth” that followed the Middle Ages. Some of the greatest thinkers, artists, authors, scientists and statesmen in history thrived during this time — including such notables as Leonardo Da Vinci, Descartes, Galileo, Copernicus, Dante, John Milton, William Shakespeare and Michelangelo — while global exploration opened up new opportunities to European commerce.
This year’s celebration begins Oct. 9 and continues through Nov. 28 at 21778 FM 1774 in the tiny town of Todd Mission, roughly 50 miles northwest of downtown Houston and about two-and-a-half hours southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Guests are encouraged, but not required, to wear costumes related to the Renaissance period. A costume rental shop is available on the festival grounds.
Themed weekends this year include:
Oct. 9-10: Oktoberfest — journey back in time to Old Bavaria as the King and Queen open the festival.
Oct. 16-17: 1001 Dreams — join fairies, elves and other fanciful creatures at the New Market Village. Bring your best set of fairy wings and enter the daily costume contest.
Oct. 23-24: Pirate Adventure — a swashbuckling seven seas party and daily costume contest.
Along with an incredible slate of entertainment throughout the 77-acre festival grounds that features 19 different stages, the assortment of unique food items being offered is always well worth the trip. Tickle your taste buds with such things as:
Pulled pork sundae (a layered combination of tender seasoned pork, mashed potatoes and gravy); banana empanadas; bangers and mash (sausage, mashed potatoes, gravy and peas); bagel and lox; King’s Beefy Bun (a toasted bun filled with potatoes, juicy shredded beef, sauteed onions, cheese and horseradish sauce); Polonia sampler platter (cabbage roll, three different pierogies, sausage, bigos, pickle and bread roll); steak on a stick; fruit and cheese plate (two kinds of cheese, crackers, salami, mixed veggies, big bunch of grapes); pudding cone (chocolate, strawberry or banana pudding in a waffle cone with Nilla wafers, whipped cream and a cherry on top); Admiral’s bread bowl (beef stew, chicken stew or red beans and rice served in a crusty bowl of bread).
A few more options include munching on a roasted turkey leg as you stroll through the grounds; chomp on some bratwurst, sausage-on-a-stick or a nice Reuben sandwich; maybe some chocolate-dipped strawberries, frozen banana, cheesecake; satisfy your sweet tooth with a sugary funnel cake, deep-fried Oreos, deep-fried Snickers bar, deep-fried Baklava on a stick or deep-fried cheesecake.
A wide selection of drinks is also available, including King’s Sodas, bottled water, bottled iced tea, fruit drinks, bottled lemonade, King’s Brews (domestic, import, and premium), Messina Hof wines, mead, ciders and frozen adult beverages.
All tickets are date specific and can be purchased in advance or at the box office. Go to www.texrenfest.com for details.
Festival organizers recommend checking the weather for Todd Mission before heading to the festival. Sunscreen is always recommended, with hats, sunglasses and comfortable shoes also strongly suggested. ATMs are located throughout the festival grounds if you run short on cash, and major credit cards are accepted by many vendors.
One unopened bottle of water is permitted when entering the festival. Empty water bottles that can be filled in the festival are permitted. You may also bring in food for infants and toddlers. Strollers, wagons and wheelchairs are available for rental.
Masks and vaccines are not required for entry. The festival will comply with any mandates or safety protocols issued by the state of Texas as of Aug. 23, 2021.
To find the festival, officials “strongly recommend” coming in from the north along one of the following routes. There is only one road leading to the gates — FM 1774. Relying on various apps for directions is not advised, as you may be re-routed if there is traffic and many sides streets and alternate routes will be closed.
Suggested routes include the following:
Route 1: From I-45 North, exit at 105/Conroe and travel west until you get to FM 1774 in Plantersville and head South.
Route 2: Take Hwy 290 to Hwy 6 Navasota. From Navasota, take Hwy 105 to FM 1774 in Plantersville and head south.
If you are traveling north on the Tomball Parkway from 249, take the Woodtrace Boulevard exit and proceed on through Magnolia, taking the FM 1774 flyover to the festival gates.
Parking at the festival is free, however you can upgrade to Preferred Parking or Valet. Both options are available online for a discounted price from what you will pay at the gate.
