As I am sure we are all aware of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, we will all gather for the extra time off we are given in honor of our fallen soldiers. It can be quite natural to have little to no sensitivity to this special day; that is, if we have never been directly affected. Our soldiers are faced with much challenge, strife, adversity and resilience each day as they put on their uniforms. There are so many stigmas and triggers when it comes to our armed forces that we can default them. However, underneath the uniform, the grunt, and their need for precision and order, they are simply human beings.
I’ll admit that even as a military spouse myself, it can be a challenge to truly grasp the mindset and culture of the Army. Although, there is one series that has truly touched my soul when it comes to our troops — “Band of Brothers.” Now, if you have never watched this miniseries based on the true story of war and the resilience of our Army, then it is certainly one you’d want to give a chance. It has been one that is straight to the point, in your face and as-a-matter-of-fact depiction of what expectations and realities are required of our soldiers. The setting and era of the show is from World War II, but the same tactical approach and overall core values remain as they do today.
In the film, you will hear from actual soldiers who fought in World War II and depicted within the show. It will then follow into the training and fighting in the war. Now, this film was released back in 2001, so you may have already seen it, or shortly after its release. However, I would suggest taking another look at it, especially since all that has occurred. It was to my surprise that it released its first episode just two days before 9/11. The creators, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, delivered such a fine illustration of this era and the lives of those who fought and were fallen. You will discover the culture within Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, of the 101st Airborne Division. These members trained and executed their training by jumping directly into war zones and risked their lives at the front lines defending our country. They exuded patriotism, honor and dignity despite their fears and frustrations.
It gives the viewer great insight to the realities, threats and danger our soldiers are placed in when deployed off to war. Now, perhaps you have a soldier or know of one who has deployed recently or even in the past. There is much they have experienced and witnessed that we will never be able to truly wrap our minds around it. We can have deep sympathy for their distress and unruly circumstances they had to and continue to endure. However, it can take much effort and intention to empathize deeply with how their experience has contributed to who they are today. One thing put simply — due to everything they’ve seen, all other things upon returning to the United States becomes “not a big deal.” This is because everything they observed and were exposed to at war, couldn’t possibly come close to whatever problems they are faced with on a regular daily basis.
So maybe you have a soldier you are experiencing challenges with and are unsure of how to navigate his or her outlook, attitude or actions back in civilian life. Each person and situation resonates differently, so being the best support and helper you can be for them is a good starting point. Most of us know the military forces them to suppress much of their exposure because it is their duty to fulfill.
So if you live with, know of or come into contact with a soldier this upcoming weekend, thank them (even if again), ask them how they are doing, and perhaps (depending on the situation) ask them if they could use support or help in an area of their life that is relevant and reasonable. May we remember those who’ve served and continue to honor them this upcoming Memorial Day, and every day for their valor and honor.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
