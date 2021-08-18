It was a perfect “Cav” morning on Tuesday as the “First Team” welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday to the formation as the 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major during a ceremony on Fort Hood’s Cooper Field.
Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, division commander, placed the traditional cavalry Stetson on Munday’s head before putting the 1st Cavalry Division patch on his left shoulder, signifying Munday’s new unit affiliation. Richardson then formally handed the division’s colors to his new right-hand man, showing his confidence in Munday’s ability to train, maintain discipline and care for his troops.
The division colors represent the rich lineage and honors of the unit and are a symbol of the soldiers’ loyalty to the unit. They are placed into the care of the command sergeant major as the custodian of the command’s soldiers, history and heritage.
The division has been without an official command sergeant major since December 2020. The division’s prior leadership were among the 14 Fort Hood leaders to be suspended or fired in the wake of Army investigations following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
In December 2020, Munday had been hand-selected to take over responsibility of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Guillen’s unit, to help rebuild the trust between the soldiers and unit leadership. His phenomenal ability to build unit morale and cohesion caused Richardson to personally select Munday to be the First Team’s top enlisted trooper.
Richardson said it is the noncommissioned officer corps of any unit that defines the unit’s culture, because the NCO is at the point of action.
“And actions, not words, are what makes the difference in a soldier’s life and the lives of soldiers’ families,” Richardson said. “It is action that defines the spirit of a unit; it is action that springs from the breath of the noncommissioned officer that ignites and inspires the will to win. The role model for the noncommissioned officer corps is the command sergeant major. He or she sets the standard. Leads by example; leads through action, and not by words alone. The command sergeant major is the role model for all others to aspire to.
“I hand selected Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday to take this division to even greater heights ... I am 100% confident that he is the right leader, in the right place, at the right time.”
Munday is a native of Morristown, South Dakota and enlisted in the Army in 1995. He began his career as a bridge crewmember and worked his way through multiple assignments in the U.S. and overseas; deployed to Bosnia, Republic of Georgia, Iraq and Afghanistan; and was serving as the command sergeant major for the 36th Engineer Brigade before his selection to be the senior enlisted advisor for 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
“We are the Cav, we are the First Team — saying those words drive them deep into my heart and soul,” Munday said. “I stand here humbled and honored to join the most lethal division in the world. We as leaders need to be the change agent to advance the First Team into the future, and I am excited to be a part of the journey.
“Phantom lethal, First Team, live the legend.”
The 1st Cavalry Division Band played the division and Army songs and a flight of Apache and Black Hawk helicopters led the way of a “Cav Charge” by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment to welcome Munday to the division.
Munday is joined by his wife Heather and daughter Kassidy.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.