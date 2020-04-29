Over in the high desert of West Texas, between the Davis Mountains and famed Big Bend National Park, is a local legend and long-time unsolved celestial mystery that draws curious visitors from around the world to a tiny town called Marfa.
This never-explained phenomenon that has fascinated folks far and wide for centuries is the Marfa Lights, an elusive display of dancing color that always appears and disappears on the night-sky horizon at the same location on the east side of town.
Some say the darting, dipping and swirling lights are UFOs, while others theorize they are the ghosts of conquistadors searching for gold, with more practical explanations including the reflection of automobile headlights, or the moonlight, maybe distant camp fires. Stories about Marfa Lights sightings are said to have begun in the 19th century and go on today.
According to livescience.com, witnesses describe the lights as white, blue, yellow, red and other colors, roughly the size of basketballs that “hover, merge, twinkle, split into two, flicker, float up into the air or dart quickly across Mitchell Flat (the area east of Marfa where they’re most commonly reported).”
There is an official viewing area nine miles east of town on Highway 90, and night-vision goggles are recommended for enhanced visibility.
Along with the mysterious lights, Marfa, a town of about 2,000 people founded in the early 1800s as a railroad water stop, is equally well-known as an artist’s community with an international reputation as a home for creatives, including performers, painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians. A day can easily be spent exploring various museums and art galleries around town.
Marfa is also famous as the film location for legendary actor James Dean’s last movie, “Giant,” released in 1956 and co-starring Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor.
The town has a colorful military history, as well, dating back to the Mexican Revolution. According to the Texas State Historical Association, the U.S. government sent cavalry troops to Marfa in 1911 and built canvas hangars there for biplanes that flew reconnaissance missions.
Area military presence increased when Camp Albert (later renamed Camp Marfa and then Fort D.A. Russell) was established, and during the 1940s, the Chemical Warfare Brigades were stationed in Marfa and a prisoner-of-war camp was built nearby. World War II also saw construction of Marfa Army Airfield, an advanced flight-training base, 10 miles east of town, and the local population grew to 5,000 by 1945. Both military installations were closed the following year.
Marfa is about a seven-hour drive due west of Killeen on U.S. Highway 90, south of Interstate 10 and north of Big Bend.
Unfortunately, right now the city and Marfa Visitor Center report that local hotels, motels and vacation rentals are all closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but mark this spot high on the list of future destinations when things open back up.
And no mention of West Texas sightseeing would be complete without a closer look at Big Bend, located about two hours south of Marfa, along the Rio Grande River at the U.S. and Mexico border.
This 801,163-acre national park is known as the largest protected area of Chihuahuan Desert ecology and topography in the country, with more than 1,200 species of plants, 450 species of birds, 56 species of reptiles and 75 species of mammals. The park includes such things as sea fossils, dinosaur bones and volcanic dikes, along with archeological sites dating back nearly 10,000 years.
Big Bend is a camper’s and hiker’s paradise that includes spectacular scenery; raft, canoe and kayak trips along the Rio Grande; tours through the Chisos Mountains; and border crossings into Mexico.
There are plenty of websites full of information on traveling to Marfa and Big Bend, including this one at www.mensjournal.com/travel/how-to-spend-the-ultimate-long-weekend-in-west-texas.
Happy trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.