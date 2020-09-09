FORT HOOD — The number one priority for the newest deputy commander of III Corps, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, is to build cohesive teams with proactive leadership that will be inclusive and live the Army values.
Richardson, who assumed duties Sept. 2 as deputy commanding general for operations of III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood, introduced an installation-wide initiative to achieve that goal.
“We will do this in the coming days, weeks and months through a deliberate action called Operation Phantom Action, emphasizing the obligation of leaders to take action and intervene and hold ourselves accountable for living up to our professional ethic and our Army values,” Richardson said during a news conference Sept. 2.
Richardson said the initiative will involve a people-first approach and will focus on retraining leaders to be proactive, instead of reactive.
Although the plan is still in development, Richardson went into more detail about what Operation Phantom Action may look like.
“When we talk about invest in our soldiers, invest in our leaders with the time that we make available, that’s about taking action and baselining them and clearly articulating what the expectation is of a leader,” Richardson said.
The goal of Operation Phantom Action is to build trust.
“Really what it comes down to is trust,” Richardson said. “We all have relationships, and you know the people that you trust. You trust people that you have built rapport with, that you have a shared experience with and who have invested in you, and then you trust that person.
“That’s what we’re going to do in Operation Phantom Action is provide the time, provide the training, teach young leaders how to ask hard, difficult questions — have those uncomfortable conversations. Those are the ones that will allow relationships to build.”
Understanding and empathizing with someone can help build trust, which in turn can help cohesion, Richardson said.
Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general of Forces Command, joined Richardson during the news conference and explained that Operation Phantom Action is part of what the secretary of the Army and the chief of staff of the Army have laid out called Project Inclusion, which is directed to give leadership time to get to know their soldiers.
“What I have done is I have directed commanders throughout Forces Command one day a month to provide time to their leaders ... to have time to get to know one another, to have time to do those things that when I was Lt. Garrett, we took for granted,” Garrett said.
This includes time to counsel and the time to know the soldier and his/her family.
Garrett said the three things that break trust the most with the American people is sexual harassment/sexual assault, suicides and racism/extremism.
“Our challenge right now is, although we think reporting is better today than it was yesterday, better this year than it was last year, there are still soldiers out there who don’t trust their chain of command, so we are working very, very hard at building that trust,” Garrett said.
Richardson assumed duties from Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who will continue to serve as the III Corps deputy commander for support and will remain at Fort Hood to assist with the reintegration of III Corps as it returns from its mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
He assumed duty in the midst of an independent review and a planned Army Regulation 15-6 investigation by Gen. John Murray, commander of Army Futures Command in Austin into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier, whose disappearance and death earlier this year sparked nationwide headlines.
Garrett said Guillen’s death, and the death of other soldiers, such as Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales and Sgt. Elder Fernandes, will not define Fort Hood.
“It’s important to remember that bad things happen to great units, but those bad things don’t define those units,” Garrett said. “And they certainly don’t define the great units here at Fort Hood.”
Richardson said the metrics for determining the success of Operation Phantom Action are still in development, but he said an indication of success will be an increase of reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault, which he said would be an indication of increased trust in the leaders.
Efflandt was previously scheduled to take command of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss.
Efflandt’s transfer to take over the division was originally delayed earlier in August due to the investigation. The Army stated at the time that Efflandt would stay at Fort Hood as Army leaders considered whether there were systemic problems at the base and who should be held accountable.
Garrett said FORSCOM’s decision to keep Efflandt at Fort Hood is not a reflection on him.
“I have not lost — nor has the Army lost — any confidence in Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt,” Garrett said in the press conference.
Garrett said the decision to keep Efflandt at Fort Hood was based on letting the multiple investigations run their course in case something came out from the investigations that the Army would have to call Efflandt back from Fort Bliss.
“There’s plenty of good work for him to do here, and he’ll do that,” Garrett said.
