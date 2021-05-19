On Monday, 17 cadets in the Texas A&M University-Central Texas ROTC program officially received their promotions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army in a ceremony at the university.
The ceremony was both live with family and friends in attendance, and also broadcast virtually for family and friends unable to physically attend.
Each of the new Army officers were promoted by loved ones before receiving the traditional “First Salute” by an enlisted military family member or friend. After receiving the salute, the new lieutenants presented a silver dollar to symbolically acknowledge the receipt of respect due the new rank and position.
All of the new officers were formerly enlisted soldiers accepted into the ROTC program to become officers.
Gen. John Murray, commander of U.S. Army Futures Command, presented the keynote address.
“I’ve learned a couple of things along the way, and one is — as you work through not only your military career, but life — fight to keep your options open,” the general said. “Life will close doors on you right and left, but don’t close them on yourself. Always fight to keep your options open. Listen to your noncommissioned officers. They will rarely steer you wrong. With your backgrounds and your experience, you know what’s right and wrong.”
According to TAMUCT’s records, the university has commissioned 239 second lieutenants from its ROTC program since the program was set up in 2009. Of those, 78 have been distinguished graduates and 27 have been in the top 10% of all ROTC graduates in the nation.
The ceremony was an emotional one for the new officers and their families. For the family of Kenneth Stewart Jr., his commissioning was a proud moment.
“I think this is the most important day, equating to the day I gave birth to him, for me and his father,” said Teryl Stewart, the new officer’s mother. “We knew he was destined for great things. He’s a beautiful person, and he’s a spirited man, and he brings joy to everyone who comes into his life and he is truly a leader.”
Teryl Stewart said her son had originally had a full-ride scholarship to college for basketball, but instead decided to enlist in the Army. Her husband, retired Army Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Stewart Sr., had taught the family to be leaders, to be strong and to set the example for the future generations of the family.
“We are the example of true Americans,” she said. “I love my family, I love my husband for being the man he is after 40 years of marriage, and we will carry on and God bless American.”
Stewart Jr. was pretty emotional after his young daughter and wife pinned his new rank on him and he received his first salute from his father.
“It was a blessing to have my father give me my first salute, because the Army has a history of traditions and we want to carry those traditions on,” Stewart Jr. said. “Hopefully I can carry on the tradition to my son when he is born.
“No matter how hard times get, there is a better way,” he added. “Just keep striving to better yourself and those around you.”
Murray had a little more advice for the new officers as they head on to new journeys.
“It is about your soldiers. Everything that has not changed and will not change is your values and the values of the United States Army,” Murray said. “Things like loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, personal courage — the Warrior’s Ethos. All of that matters, and your personal example will matter to your soldiers.”
