Fort Hood Family Housing, a Lendlease privatized military housing community, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest playground in the Comanche III neighborhood at Fort Hood on June 18.
“It’s a small gesture, but we want to make this a great living experience,” Chris Albus, project manager for FHFH, said during the ceremony. “We’re doing what we can to make this a better place.”
FHFH has 63 playgrounds within its neighborhoods, with renovations or new equipment being put in all playgrounds. Albus said they have replaced equipment in three playgrounds so far this year, and spread down fresh mulch in all the playgrounds to increase safety.
“Safety is the top consideration for everything we do,” Albus added.
The new playground installation took two weeks to complete, with the former playground being removed before the new equipment went in. Matthew Egg, director of maintenance for FHFH, said they also had to remove the former fence surrounding the playground and replace it. After everything else was complete, they added new mulch to the ground.
Albus described FHFH and its partners as a “team of teams,” noting that FHFH’s most important component is Fort Hood’s Resident Advisory Board, a program established to give residents a voice in their communities. He said the playground project was something requested by the RAB, because they provide FHFH with valuable feedback and recommendations.
“We requested new playground equipment throughout housing, so we’re super excited this one went up and we’re looking forward to new projects” Jessica Seeley, RAB vice president and Kouma Village representative, said. “How lucky are these families to have this playground in their backyard?”
Albus and Seeley cut the ribbon with a couple dozen people in attendance, including Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison–Fort Hood; Brian Dosa, director of Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works; RAB representatives from neighborhoods and FHFH residents.
The RAB currently has all but one neighborhood represented on its board. Any residents interested in joining the RAB for Wainwright Village should visit www.forthoodfh.com/rab.
To help improve communication between FHFH residents and Lendlease, the board members listen to resident concerns and then mediate with Lendlease to develop solutions. Residential ideas and suggestions outside of the monthly board meetings can be sent by email to RAB@forthoodfh.com.
“As a soldier, your family is your support,” Seeley added, “so it’s important that your family has a good place and your children have a safe place to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.