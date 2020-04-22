Saturday marked 78 years since Capt. Robert “Bob” Gray participated in the famed “Doolittle Raid,” the first allied strike on the Japanese islands during World War II.
The April 18, 1942 mission was a daring plan to fly B-25 Mitchell bombers off of Naval aircraft carriers to show the Imperial Japanese that no place was out of U.S. reach after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack against Peral Harbor galvanized the United States to join the war.
The raid was led by U.S. Army Air Force pilot Lt. Col. James H. Doolittle, who planned the operation against the Japanese home islands. Gray was one of the hand-picked pilots chosen to fly the 16 participating aircraft in the mission.
On Oct. 18, 1942, Gray was killed when his aircraft crashed into the Himalaya mountains. He was a Killeen native famed for his participation in the Doolittle Raid.
Each year on the anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, the Killeen mayor proclaims April 18 “Bob Gray Day.” The tradition stretches back to R.T. Polk, Killeen’s 18th mayor, who served from 1935 to 1943, according to a City of Killeen news release. Polk first proclaimed Bob Gray Day in 1943 and ordered that for the duration of time, “flags will fly from every socket and flag pole in the community, and the day will be set aside permanently as the memorial to a brave heart that winged its way into the very vitals of enemy territory and destroyed military objectives that were calculated to bring harm and destruction to our great country.”
This year, there was no annual ceremony due to the prohibition against large groups due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Gray’s legacy lives on today in downtown Killeen with Gray Street, at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport with a historic display and bronze statue and on Fort Hood at Robert Gray Army Airfield.
Gray was not afraid of death during the war, as evidenced in a letter sent to his uncle shortly before he was killed.
The letter was dated Sept. 29, 1942:
Dear Uncle Fred:
Golly what a pleasure it was to hear from you. I know you had not forgotten me but was very busy. I really hate I missed the chicken but when I return, we will really have a big chicken and fish fry.
About these chances. You know yourself that cannot be helped. One is just as large as the others. I do not think about it that way. I know the “Old Man” up stairs will keep one eye and one hand on me all the time so I never give it a thought. When I have done my little on this earth, whether I’m in India, China or in bed at home He will call me and
I will go. If I do not come back, have no fear or regrets for I will be with Him I know. Explain this to the folks because they don’t see it. I had hopes of coming home after six months but it has gone, or will be in a couple of days so am setting my mind for a long stay.
Keep up the good work of cheering the folks up — I appreciate it very very much.
When you write to Aunt Nora tell her to thank Mr. Glover for me. That is twenty-five dollars closer to that ranch. Tarbox & I are really going to have a good one.
Heard from Aunt Nora also yesterday. That is the second letter from her.
It was V mail.
Was glad to know you were making good money at the camp. That job fitted in when the refinery closed. Will it open again this winter
Well, “Unk”, must close so just keep that firm grip & I’ll be seeing ye.
Bob
P.S. Hope to be a captain next month or so. How is that?
“(Gray) graduated from Killeen High School in 1937, in what later became the Avenue D Elementary School and is now the home of some city government offices (City Hall),” said Mark Philliber, Gray’s nephew, in an interview for the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. “He played on the high school football team as a receiver. His nickname was ‘Bullet Bob’ because of his quickness.”
Philliber said Gray was a bit of a prankster at school during his childhood, but in a fun-loving way.
Philliber’s mother, Marjorie Evelyn (Gray) Philliber, was Gray’s only sibling. She served in the Army as a nurse during campaigns in Africa and Europe.
“Killeen was a small farming and railroad town prior to the war. The population was about 1,200 before Camp Hood was established in January 1942, everyone knew everyone and everything about each other,” Mark Philliber said. “In a town that small, that couldn’t help but be the case. Bob’s grandparents, going back to the late 1870s, I believe, lived in two adjacent farms on Cowhouse Creek near Elijah — on what is now Fort Hood — so all of the families in this area knew each other going a long way back.”
Gray was born May 29, 1919, and is buried at the Killeen City Cemetery.
