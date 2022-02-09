COPPERAS COVE — Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a nonprofit that is dedicated to helping out homeless veterans, officially opened a 4,500 square foot facility in Copperas Cove on Saturdy that will provide meals, clothing and basic necessities.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas’s director is Copperas Cove City Councilwoman and Army veteran Joann Courtland, who began the organization with her mother, Trudy Bolton.
The mission for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to assist homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas communities.
“When people hear the word ‘veteran,’ they think of someone who is retired from the military, but that’s not usually the case. We’re talking about the people who were let go from the military after two or 15 years and was never even given any kind of retirement or benefits. We’ve actually had people come in and sign up for their (Veterans Affairs) benefits for the first time ever,” said Courtland during the Fall Stand Down’s Community Triage last October.
Originally, the nonprofit had a space at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center, but a major increase in donations made the organization begin building a much larger space last year. The new facility is twice the size of their original location.
“Thankfully, we do have some generous donors and we have people that do want to help those in our community, so we do get a lot more donations now than we have in the past — clothing, personal items, that kind of thing,” Courtland said last fall while they were still building the new facility.
Courtland described the new facility as a “game changer.”
The group officially opened their new facility with over 30 people in attendance, including the pageant winners of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Pageant.
The new facility, 201 E. Carpenter St. in Copperas Cove, contains a computer room, racks of clean clothes and shoes, hygiene products and two sets of washers and dryers.
“We have a computer room over here with two computers and we will have a printer set up soon so that people can do job searches and fill out applications,” Courtland said Saturday as she gave a tour of the new facility which will help serve homeless veterans.
Those who want to donate clothing or other items can bring them to the new facility, but Courtland urges people to drop off donations when the facility is open.
The facility is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is also planning on holding two community homeless stand down events this year at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, in which they provide clothes and resources to the area’s homeless. The first will be on March 19 and the other on Oct. 22.
