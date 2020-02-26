Wratten Drive closed to traffic Monday and will be closed through April for renovations, which will affect traffic around Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
A map of the detour routes is available.
“We’ll be shutting down the north part of Wratten Drive and doing full repairs on that road while we’re crossing over T.J. Mills, so we only have to impact traffic once,” Michelle Lenis, chief of DPW’s Construction Management Branch, said in an interview with the hosts of Fort Hood’s Great Big Podcast. “Starting Feb. 3 … you will not be able to get onto Wratten Drive from Tank Destroyer.”
The $555,000 repair project for Wratten Drive is part of ongoing road repairs, which include Phase One of the North Clarke Road reconstruction project began in December and the repaving of Tank Destroyer Boulevard, which began in January, according to Fort Hood Director of Public Works Brian Dosa.
“Work started on Wratten Drive today; this is a total road reconstruction that will take six to eight weeks to complete (Tank Destroyer Boulevard to Sante Fe),” Dosa said on Monday. “Estimated completion date is 17 April. We will also reconstruct Wratten Drive south of Sante Fe to Old Railhead Drive, but that will have much less impact. Estimated completion date is 18 May.
“These projects have been scheduled for some time,” he said.
