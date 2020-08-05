KILLEEN — COVID-19 didn’t stop Operation Homefront from hosting its annual Back-to-School Brigade on Saturday at Oak Creek Academy in Killeen as dozens of families of military received school supplies and backpacks for their children.
“This year’s event we are going to be handing out 250 backpacks to military families,” said Suzanne Ferguson, event coordinator for Operation Homefront. “We partnered with Dollar Tree and we do this to help families who need them. We were able to fill the backpacks with things that the kids can use. The difference from this year than other years is that we are having a drive-thru instead of the families coming inside to get the backpacks.”
Ferguson said the families registered for the event on the Operation Homefront website.
“How people usually hear about our event is through their commanders in the military,” she said, “In order to qualify, they have to be active duty, E-1 to E-6 or wounded veterans.”
Operation Homefront is a nonprofit organization which partners with military families to help them provide financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services Ferguson said,
Autumn Brown, a mother of five kids, said the support from Operation Homefront is always helpful.
“It is awesome for them to help us get school supplies,” she said, “It is also an encouragement to my kids and we are excited.”
During this year’s campaign, Operation Homefront distributed its 400,000th backpack since 2008, saving military families more than $50 million in back to school expenses.
Kyle Hinton, a father of six, said his family has been doing Operation Homefront events for many years.
“It is a really great program and we really appreciate the help with getting school supplies and getting them excited for the school year,” he said. “We need all the help we can get as far as school supplies and helping them get ready for school this year.”
