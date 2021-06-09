Summer is officially here for our school-aged children, and my oh my, it is always the transition regardless of the many school years that go by. Stay-at-home parents are always refining and researching different ways to keep it a fun, creative and brain-stimulating summer: We want to be sure there remains a schedule, routine, activities and interactions which keeps everyone on track. However, I am sure each of us, even those of us who are Type A planners with written out agendas, can admit this isn’t always the case. As a matter of fact, it is usually never the case. We as parents have wake up calls, packed lunches, school drop offs, after school sports and activities, dinner and homework all school year long. So why is it we feel the need to run ourselves harder during the summer? There is this misconception that our children must always be “on.” It is as though they are unable to just enjoy childhood and the innocence of creative thinking, laughter and rest. Our children will have much pressure and demands to meet as adults, so maybe it is in these moments we can allow for them to reset, restructure and reassess where they are, what they’ve accomplished and completed and where they will be headed next.
There seems to be this pressure we constantly put on ourselves as parents, adults and workers that we forcefully place on our children. That is not to say that we should not be diligent with raising disciplined, hard-working, moral and ethical, knowledgeable children. However, it is a matter of balance and patience. Our children feel so forced to live up to what we wanted to be and didn’t fully succeed, or whatever it is that society deems right, prosperous and worthy. Yet, they are growing, developing and learning how their mind interprets and perceives their external forces. They are calculating how everything works in tandem, simultaneously and in order. Not only their minds, but their bodies are learning how to function at new levels every year, month and even day. They are unsure why they are feeling a certain way one day, whether that be a good feeling or bad one, and then how it suddenly or progressively changes up the next. They are trying to rationalize their thoughts, reactions and emotions in certain situations. Some of us may disregard this, others of us may talk them through it, others are considering or pursuing the counseling approach. Whatever parenting approach we choose, it is a matter of what we are trying to understand and tackle ourselves, and then for them. I would say many of us have been groomed to approach our offspring with a sense of force rather than grace. We find ourselves being more critical as we may fall into the comparison pool of what other children may look like. This simply does a disservice to our babies or growing youth, as each of them has a special form of their individuality. So maybe it isn’t necessarily what they lack or need improvement in, but more of what needs guidance and nurturing to be able to discover and identify.
It can be quite challenging to take a step back and reflect on what exactly we are expecting and asking of our children. It will take getting beside ourselves and having a hard talk with whether we are asking them to fit within our scope and expectations of who we believe and expect them to be, or who they were born to be. It is never easy for any parent to loosen the reigns and allow for children to come into their full form without our own biases and need for control. Nonetheless, I would suggest that we give them the chance perhaps we didn’t have as a child, or even would like to give ourselves as adults.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
