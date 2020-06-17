It was early July 2018 when Col. Kevin Capra took command of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division.
On Friday, he will relinquish command to Col. Justin Reese and move into the division’s chief of staff position.
The nearly two years has been filled with accomplishments, something Capra said have filled him with pride to be associated with the “finest soldiers I’ve had the pleasure to command.”
“It has been an amazing two years — I came in and went right into a gunnery and (a training rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.),” he said. “We had a great rotation there, did a lot of learning, then prepared the brigade to deploy to Korea with the highest rate of training.”
The brigade conducted a lot of good training in Korea, which was a great opportunity for the soldiers, he said.
“And then we returned just as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting the U.S.,” Capra said. “We learned a lot about what to do, since Korea was one of the early countries hit (by the pandemic). Brought back 2,800 soldiers during this; we had to put a lot of them in quarantine when we got back, which helped to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Greywolf took command of the nine month heavy combat brigade mission in the Republic of Korea in June 2019. The unit redeployed to Fort Hood in April 2020.
Capra said it has been an exciting time to be a part of Greywolf.
“In two years, I’ve watched soldiers grow as soldiers and leaders, and it makes me so proud,” he said. “We deployed as the most ready brigade to deploy to Korea ever, and that is due to the soldiers. They did an amazing job; partnering with other units, Korean units, live-fires with Korean units, combined arms training, and returned. And what makes me proud is that we had nearly 2,800 soldiers on stop move at that time — we knew we could be the biggest threat to spread of COVID-19 in our area, so our leaders and soldiers went into quarantine. As a result, we only had a handful of soldiers test positive for COVID-19. We protected the soldiers, so we could protect the nation.”
Now the brigade is transitioning back into more normal operations, he said. Greywolf just received the first of the latest version of Abrams tanks and the newest version of the M109A7 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzer artillery. Later this fall, the brigade is scheduled to receive the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which will replace the HMMWV, or Humvee.
The new equipment will allow the brigade to remain the “most lethal” combat brigade on the planet, he said.
“We’re going to modernize, prepare for the next deployment and be ready when our nation calls. We are the Sentinels — guardians of our nation and our allies,” Capra said. “We are really proud to live the legend, and the proud history of those who came before us. It has been extremely humbling to serve two years with the soldiers of this brigade, and really with the 1st Cavalry Division. Although I’m heavily biased, this is the greatest brigade in the Army, and the most lethal.”
Capra said he doesn’t really want to leave the brigade, even though his next assignment will keep him within the division.
“I love it, love the soldiers in it and I’m proud to be a small part of it,” he said. “We talk a lot about being proud soldiers, families, serving our nation. But the surrounding community is part of what makes this so great and special. It will be hard to walk off the field June 19, but I know I’m turning it over to a great officer, and the legacy will continue.
“I could talk all about our soldiers and what they do for our nation and local community all day. These are America’s finest, and they are going to be even better with new equipment.”
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
