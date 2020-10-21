HARKER HEIGHTS — A local business hosted an event for an organization that places wreaths on graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery during the holidays.
Painting With a Twist hosted a fundraiser on Sunday for the Wreaths for Vets program drawing 27 people and 10 on Zoom.
Participants painted a Texas-themed holiday design and raised funds to help the nonprofit.
“Every month we do what we call a Painting with a Purpose, that is where we give half of our proceeds from the class to a non-profit,” said Heather Wilson, owner of Painting With a Twist. “Today it is Wreaths for Vets, so the funds will go to them to use for their non-profit.”
Wilson said she expected the turnout for the fundraiser.
“We do this every year and have done it for several years,” she said. “Usually we have up to 50 people but due to COVID we had to make the capacity to 30.”
Jean Shine, president of Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery which puts on the Wreaths for Vets Program said they expect to receive at least $1,000 from the event.
“This will be for the bows that we put on each of the graves,” she said. “We have 8,000 bows to buy this year and so it will help us purchase the bows which we haven’t gotten yet. People come from all over the United States to see the event take place, so this is a great thing for us.”
Shine said the board of the organization is scheduled to vote on whether to have the preparation prior to the wreath-laying event.
This year’s event is still on as planned on Nov. 28 at the cemetery, 11463 U.S. Highway 195, Killeen, Shine said.
Dee Thurman, fundraiser chair for the Wreaths for Vets program, said she was gracious for Painting With a Twist helping them.
“They always open up on Sunday for us,” she said. “They give a lot to the Wreaths for Vets.”
Killeen resident Vicki Ortego said she came out to get involved.
“My husband passed away last year and he is a veteran that is buried out at the Veterans Cemetery,” she said. “We participated in the laying of the wreaths for vets last year. It’s definitely a humbling experience to see that there are people out there who have no ties to my husband care about him and his family.”
For more information on Wreaths for Vets visit wreathsforvets.org.
csmith@kdhnews.com
