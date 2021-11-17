KILLEEN — The sun-splashed sky on Thursday served as a perfect backdrop for a parade in downtown Killeen and a group of musicians playing taps in the veterans cemetery to honor area veterans.
Thursday’s proceedings began in front of Killeen City Hall where state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, gave remarks about the day.
“On behalf of my colleagues in the Texas House of Representatives, I want you to know just how thankful we are for the service that this community stands for,” Buckley said. “You don’t have Killeen without the veteran community.”
He also commended the dedication to service for veterans even after the uniform has come off.
“When you look behind me, we have active duty, we have retired, we have those that have served. To the last person, they continue to serve,” Buckley said. “And our community is better off for it.”
Following Buckley, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King read a city proclamation and then received a Regional Site Certificate from the Area Veterans Advisory Committee on behalf of the city.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Lawrence “Mack” McCullar, president of AVAC, said the city of Killeen was selected for the award this year because of all the things it does for its veterans.
“I’ve had enough veterans move away from Central Texas and move right back and say, ‘Hey, we’re not feeling the love; we’re not feeling the support — our families being supported — in the way that we feel comfortable at night when we lay our heads to sleep,’” McCullar said.
Once the parade began, hundreds of people lined the parade route.
Among the entrants in the parade were the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps battalions from all Killeen Independent School District high schools.
Belton High’s Marine Corps JROTC also participated in the parade, as did a joint formation of ROTC cadets from Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
One of the members of the Killeen High School JROTC battalion, Alexander Cowell, has two family members — his father and an uncle — currently serving in the military. Cowell, a junior, said he plans to join the military after he graduates.
Prior to the beginning of the parade, he explained that JROTC has given him a perspective of what life in the military might be like.
“I try to learn as much as I can from my father and my uncle,” he said. “But it helps me understand and appreciate how much they really do day to day.”
Taps
Many family members gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, some toting bouquets of flowers and many wearing a solemn expression on their faces.
As they paid their respects to family members and loved ones, area musicians of Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas (or MECATX) rang out a familiar tone across the cemetery.
The 24-note taps echoed at various graves, including former MECATX board member and retired Sgt. Maj. Edwin Maunakea Jr.
Samantha Salvador did the honors of playing the tune.
“So every time there’s a moment that I can play over here — Veterans Day, Memorial Day — I do come over and I do play (to) continue that tradition,” Salvador said.
Salvador added that Maunakea had an influence on her life and met him through MECATX that retired Col. Daniel Kott founded in 1980.
“He’s always encouraged us to continue playing, especially learning music and dance and everything that we could learn,” Salvador said of Maunakea, who died Nov. 12, 2015.
Taps also rang out in echo fashion at the grave of another former board member, retired Sgt. 1st Class Joe Landez, who founded KRMY Spanish Radio in Killeen. He was also once president of the Heart of Texas LULAC Chapter 4840.
At Landez’s headstone, MECATX member Alyssa Gomez also belted out a moving rendition of “Amor Eterno.”
Before making the trip across the cemetery to Landez’s grave site, Charles Patterson Middle School band teacher Arthur Bryan explained that he often volunteers to play taps at the grave of deceased veterans on his free time.
“I believe it’s my duty to come out here and play taps so that they’ll at least have the live version as opposed to the recording,” the retired staff sergeant said.
Seemingly on cue, on the way to the other side, a family called for and requested that Bryan play taps by their loved one’s grave.
Bryan said that to him, Veterans Day means taking care of and celebrating those who came before him and made sacrifices for freedom.
