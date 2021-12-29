If going out to a club or mixing it up at some big party somewhere is not in the cards for New Year’s, never fear — there are plenty of ways to keep yourself and the troops entertained at home for “Auld Lang Syne.”
Speaking of Auld Lang Syne, what the heck does that mean, anyway?
OK, class, here we go:
Auld Lang Syne is a Scottish song whose words are attributed to the great poet, Robert Burns. Translated into English, the title means: Old Long Since. The story is about old friends raising a glass together and telling tales of shared adventures. There is no direct reference to the new year.
Staying at home on New Year’s these days may be more in fashion than ever before, and a quick check of the Internet reveals dozens of excellent ideas for a homemade celebration.
Use a sheet of poster board to create a memory display of everyone’s favorite 2021 events and moments. Use markers or colored pencils to draw illustrations that represent outstanding events from the year.
Write a book about 2021. Pass a nice journal or spiral notebook or something around the room and have everyone add a few paragraphs about their favorite part of the past year. Each person shares their contribution before passing the book on to the next person. Illustrations may be included.
Make confetti shooters. Place small plastic boxes or cups filled with confetti around the house for guests to celebrate with when the clock strikes midnight.
Treasure Hunt. Place clues under the couch, chairs, tables. Whoever finds the treasure first gets to challenge someone else with a dare!
Dance contest. Crank up the music and loosen up those hips. Everyone votes on performances. Have prizes available for winners.
Time capsule game. Create a questionnaire asking about everyone’s favorite movie last year, the best thing that happened to them, craziest thing that happened to them, what they want to accomplish in the new year, and what they are most grateful for this year. Mix everything up, have someone read them out loud and everyone guesses which responses match which person.
Video memories. Whip out the ol’ video camera or cell phone and interview everyone with the same questions as in the time capsule game. Put all the interviews together for a nice keepsake to watch at the same time next year.
Match game. Everyone picks a partner (hopefully someone they know fairly well). A moderator asks one of the partners a question about the other. Keep score and hand out prizes to the winners. Here are some suggested questions:
Pick three words your partner or close friend would use to describe your year.
Pick three words your partner or close friend would use to describe their year.
What were the best books you or your partner read this year?
What is your favorite movie of all time?
Your favorite food?
Who were you or your partner’s most valuable relationships with?
What was you or your partner’s biggest personal change from January to December of this past year?
Most important lesson or lessons learned this past year?
Two words that describe this past year.
The best thing that happened this past year?
An unexpected joy this past year?
Make a blanket fort. Gather pillows, sheets, cushions, mattresses in the living room and re-visit the childhood years. Put on a Christmas movie, order some pizza and relax in some comfy PJs. The kids will love it.
Scavenger hunt. Provide everyone with a list of items to be collected. Younger kids can mark an X as they find individual items, while older scavengers can use their smartphones to take a photo of each item they find.
Bubble wrap stomp. Kids and grown-ups will enjoy this one. Get plenty of bubble wrap (large bubbles preferred) and spread sheets out on the floor just before midnight. At the end of the big countdown to 12 o’clock … stomp away!!! A homemade indoor fireworks extravaganza.
For those wanting to get out for a little while, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area) continues its Nature in Lights display through Jan. 2.
Open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m., this popular attraction features five-and-a-half miles of holiday-inspired scenes and light displays. Gate fees include:
Cars, mini-vans, pickups — $20
Limos, RVs, 15–passenger vans — $35
24–passenger vans — $55
47–passenger vans or larger bus — $80
BLORA is at 7999 Sparta Road, near the city of Belton. Along with Nature in Lights, the park offers such things as camping, mountain biking, fishing, running, cycling, free outdoor movies, half-marathon fundraisers and more.
For more information, visit www.hoodmwr.com/nature-in-lights/#blora_nature_in_lights,_texas.
