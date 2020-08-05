We all have our own personal way of dealing with stress, our need for control and unexpected circumstances. Some of us cry a lot, while others of us express it through anger and frustration. Some of us are quiet and reserved, keeping to ourselves, while others are more vocal and expressive through the words and body language that they cannot contain within.
Whichever way it is we are choosing, or even familiar with expressing ourselves, it is a cry for help.
I find it interesting that women are usually not as difficult to read, perhaps because we tend to be more emotional beings than men are. Men are typically strategizing, relaxing or calculating all their external forces. More often, I think they are on autopilot when in the comfort of their homes, wouldn’t you say? They are calculating and recalibrating all day. Therefore, the moment they have a chance to shut it off or talk our ears off about sports (which we may know absolutely nothing about), or about dreams they have — it is best to just listen.
Then we have our sweet children who almost have all their emotions disregarded because, well, we respond with — “Stop whining. Listen. Behave. Keep still. Watch your tone. Don’t be disrespectful.” If you are a parent, you know that:
It is difficult to keep thoughts, emotions and words in line.
It is even more challenging to consider our partner’s thoughts, emotions and words that trigger or trigger thought patterns and behaviors.
It seems almost impossible having to consider a growing little human who can barely express what they are feeling, thinking and needing; and even when they do, we may tend to shut it down because we are tired!
Therefore, it can certainly be quite the challenge trying to accommodate all these personalities, needs and desires, and pay attentions to the silent cries, loud wailing or ones that go under the radar. With school gearing back up for this 2020-2021 school year, teachers are preparing for both virtual and in-class instruction for their students. Parents of students have to strategize, organize and coordinate how they will provide the best possible form of education to their children.
With the many dynamics that stretch across the board, we are all dealing with the new transition for return to school with a different set of eyes. It is very important that we are doing our best to take time to be intentional about what the cries of our children are. They are being asked to adapt to their personal environment. The place they know as a place of comfort, rest and fun must now be a place of business. Our children are expected to discipline themselves to sit in a space where they may usually have routine meals, casual snack times or family discussion, and they are asked to put on their thinking caps. Perhaps the space they usually used to enjoy free time of video games, toy playing and make believe they are now being told will turn into their in-home classroom.
I believe it is a very sensitive, yet pinnacle, moment in their lives that we can pay close attention to and nurture their deepest needs and desires. We actually get to witness our children in action as they exercise their genius abilities and growth in academic excellence.
Each child will express it differently, but again, it is a cry for help. They feel incapable, unworthy, not smart enough, not strong enough, not gritty and we get to be the ones to encourage, uplift and train them for life first-hand where we usually would not. I understand it is a difficult time for some, but may we seek the good in this new dynamic of life that we once longed we could witness and be a part of.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.