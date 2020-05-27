As Taps sounded Monday under heavy rain and cloudy skies, more than 20 soldiers and civilians stood at attention; paying their respects to the more than 450 4th Infantry Division soldiers who gave their lives for America during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division held an hour-long rededication ceremony of the 4th Infantry Division’s Operation Iraqi Freedom Memorial on Fort Hood. The 4th ID rededicated the memorial for the final time 11 years ago before leaving Fort Hood for Fort Carson, Colorado.
Garryowen assumed maintenance of the memorial in May, with troopers who volunteered to help with the upkeep, as well as the raising and lowering of the nation’s flag at the site every morning and evening.
Garryowen’s Chaplain Capt. William Beaver said that among the more than 20 volunteers who helped clean up the memorial in May were soldiers who were just toddlers during Operation Iraqi Freedom, which began March 20, 2003, and ended Dec. 18, 2011.
“During the COVID shelter in place, our commander and his wife noticed that this place had gotten in disarray, like, weeds were all grown in the bricks,” Beaver said. “A lot of these gold plaques, the paint just wore off and rusted. It just looked rough.”
The circle shaped memorial has brick, plaque-covered walls. The circle is completed with a statue depicting a mourning soldier kneeling before a memorial of boots, rifle and helmet. With him stands an Iraqi girl with her hand reaching out to touch the shoulder of the soldier.
The $18,000 statue was created by an Iraqi sculptor from the very metal that once created a statue of former Iraq president Saddam Hussein, who died in 2006 by execution.
Josh Illian, who helped commission the memorial’s statue, was at the rededication on Monday. The former Army captain smiled when he looked at the now cleaned up memorial after the rededication ceremony.
“I appreciate so much of 1-7 Cav stepping up and taking care of their brothers and sisters in the 4th Infantry Division,” Illian said. “Remembering them and honoring them by taking care of this memorial, that’s touching. That’s deeply appreciated.”
