KILLEEN — Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale calculated the distance as she evened the filling of the bean bag in her hand before letting it fly in a game of cornhole to benefit the local Military Order of the Purple Heart 1876.
“This event was to honor those heroes that were wounded fighting for our country. As veterans, my husband and I are always happy and honored to support our brothers and sisters of the military,” the former “72 Echo” combat telecommunications specialist said.
It was the first time playing cornhole for the Hales and Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball and mom, Elizabeth. Nineteen teams competed and the tournament was a two-game elimination.
“In our first game, we really learned a lot about how the game is played. We didn’t know that if both teams got a bag on the board, they canceled each other out,” Hale said. “We got better as the night went on and I even managed to get five air throws right in the hole.”
“Not only did I learn more about the Purple Heart Association, I also learned how to play the game of cornhole,” Kimball said. “The most rewarding part of the event was meeting so many interesting veterans and hearing their heroic stories of how they preserved the freedoms we enjoy today as Americans.”
The Hales won against their first opponents and continued to advance throughout the evening as they honed their skills.
“The games for us lasted four hours before we were knocked out of the competition, finishing in eighth place. We were mighty proud of ourselves for lasting that long,” Hale said. “We told one team we never played before and they asked if we bowled or played horseshoes, as our throwing technique was excellent. John and I do league bowl.”
All team members cheered for each other, always shaking hands at the end of the games, and thanking each other for the friendly competition.
“It was a hot Texas day and we were sweating, but we had a blast,” Hale said. “I was surprised, and I think my husband was, too, on how much fun we had. We might even get our own cornhole set so we can work on our throws.”
Purple Heart Day commemorates the creation of the oldest American military decoration for military merit. The Purple Heart honors the men and women killed and wounded in combat and their heroic actions. Gen. George Washington created the Badge of Merit in 1782.
Washington intended the honor to be presented to soldiers for “any singularly meritorious action.” Its design included a purple, heart-shaped piece of silk bound with a thin edge of silver. Across the face, the word Merit was embroidered in silver. While the badge symbolized the courage and devotion of an American Patriot, no one knows who designed the award.
